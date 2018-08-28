In the market for a new mic to use for streaming, gaming, and podcasting? Then check out Blue's new Yeti Nano.

Blue Microphones, a professional audio tech company, which claims to be used by artists like Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Bob Dylan, and Metallica, has announced a new USB mic, called the Yeti Nano. It's described as the “little brother” of the original Yeti. The Yeti is a popular mic option for Twitch streamers and YouTubers. This new version, however, is more compact and colourful.

Despite its smaller size, Blue said Yeti Nano "retains all the premium features and professional audio quality". You can use it for pro-quality broadcasting, podcasting, game streaming, Skype and VoIP calls, and voiceover work. It supports 24-bit/48kHz recording, comes with two proprietary condenser mic capsules, has a built-in metal stand, and features two pickup-pattern controls.

That means you can record a single source on the mic, or multiple sources at once. It also works with a Blue Sherpa desktop app, which features control options from your desktop, like the ability to "mute and unmute your mic and headphones, fine-tune gain and levels, switch polar patterns, and change sample rates", Blue said. Sherpa will also download firmware updates to your Yeti Nano.

Sherpa support is also coming soon to Blue’s full USB mic lineup. Anyway, if any of this interests you, the Yeti Nano is launching in the UK for £89.99 in the following new colours: Shadow Grey, Vivid Blue, Red Onyx, and Cubano Gold. The Shadow Grey model is available at Argos, Shop Direct, Currys and PC World, and Amazon.co.uk from 28 August. The other colours "will follow", Blue said.