Fancy your own HAL-9000 command computer?

If you've ever dreamt of owning your own HAL-9000 command computer, then your dreams might finally have come true.

Master Replicas Group has managed to smash its funding goals on Indiegogo and is offering fully working replicas for 2001: A Space Odyssey enthusiasts to purchase.

Two versions of the HAL-9000 replica are available. The fanciest and best-looking of which is a full-sized replica, complete with command console and controls. The slimmer and more affordable version can mount into this unit and will respond to voice commands, with the occasional pithy line from the film.

The HAL-9000 with Command Console is a limited edition with just 2001 units being produced (get it?). Currently priced at $889 this version might be too pricey for some, but it also offers plenty of features for your money.

A built-in 10.1-inch display, colourful backlighting, tactile control buttons and movie inspired graphics are just some of the highlights. The HAL-9000 is also Bluetooth 4.0 compatible - so you can connect your smartphone to it for more functionality.

The company promises new features in the future with over-the-air software upgrades via your home Wi-Fi network. Since the device is technically compatible with online virtual assistants including Google Home/Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft Cortana and others the future could be interesting.

As standard, the HAL-9000 with Command Console includes Amazon Alexa pre-installed. If that's not reason enough to purchase on its own, we don't know what is.

With pre-orders starting now, Master Replicas Group says it expects to start shipping early 2019. The cheaper Bluetooth Speaker Edition will ship January 2019 with the limited edition Command Console version following in March 2019.