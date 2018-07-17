Amazon is offering an amazing deal on SanDisk SD cards as part of its Prime Day sales.

You can get a 128GB Class 10 microSDXC card for just £23.69 until the end of play Tuesday 17 July. That's 32 per cent off the usual price.

Considering most modern Android smartphones and the Nintendo Switch games console require a microSD card for storage expansion, with the latter nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a great deal in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store around 15 games on average. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

The SanDisk card on offer is also of a high quality. It is capable of transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s so is great for portable and compact system cameras too.

It comes with an adapter so you can also use it in standard SD card devices.

The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but if you aren't already you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the service right here.