Amazon is offering an amazing deal on SanDisk SD cards as part of its Black Friday sales.

You can get a 64GB SanDisk Ultra Class 10 microSDXC card for just £8.97. That's 30 per cent off the usual price.

Considering most modern Android smartphones and the Nintendo Switch games console require a microSD card for storage expansion, with the latter nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a great deal in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 64GB card means you can store around eight games on average. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

The SanDisk card on offer is also of a high quality. It is capable of transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s so is great for portable and compact system cameras too.

It comes with an adapter so you can also use it in standard SD card devices.

Alternatively, if you are willing to pay a bit more and write speed is also important to you, you can opt for a 64GB Switch branded U3 microSD card for £15.99. That's also 30 per cent off the usual price and is faster as transferring data to the card than the one above.

Finally, if you want double the storage instead. The SanDisk Ultra 128GB card is just £21.59 - almost 40 per cent off its usual price. That'll store 15 or so Switch games.

The deals are available to all customers, but there are plenty of others leading up to and beyond Black Friday that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you aren't one already you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of the service right here.