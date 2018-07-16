Those of you who are security-minded will appreciate this deal.

The YubiKey 4 is a device you simply insert into a USB slot, and then it provides two-factor hardware-based authentication with a touch. It's essentially a faster and more convenient alternative to text message or authenticator apps when doing two-factor authentication. It can be used to secure access to a wide range of apps, including password managers, computer logins, and popular online services like Gmail.

You just plug the YubiKey 4 into a USB port, tap the metal button, and you're authenticated. You still need a username and password, but the key gives you the second step authentication and added security. But the best part is, it does not require a battery nor network connectivity to work. It comes in your choice of USB-A or USB-C form factor, and it's compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Chrome OS.

Yubico normally sells YubiKey 4 for $40, but it's 25 per cent off on Prime Day. So, starting at 3pm EST, you can get it for just $30.

