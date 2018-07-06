A smart motorcycle helmet with Bluetooth, front and rear 360-degree cameras and Alexa voice control is coming to the UK later this year.

Jarvish also has a heads-up display inside the visor, using augmented reality tech to guide riders to their destinations. And it too is voice command activated in order to prevent wearers from being distracted.

We saw a prototype of the Jarvish helmet during Amazon's 2018 Christmas Wishlist event in London and from a distance you wouldn't realise that it is crammed with technology. We didn't see the features and functions in action, but they don't add much, if anything, to the weight.

In the hand it feels the same as a conventional helmet and it is currently going through the respective safety tests to be certified for use in Europe. Even the battery that powers the technology has been chosen specifically for safety reasons. It is non-explosive, so even if punctured will not harm the wearer.

The front and rear cameras record video in 1080p, we were told, and can even livestream through a connected phone. They will be able to be activated through Alexa, so you can tell them to record if there is an incident or you just want to capture a specific view.

Noise reduction technology is also housed in the helmet, to soften ambient sounds. And you can even stream music from your smartphone to the inside of the Jarvish - also voice controlled, of course.

We don't know yet how much the Jarvish will cost or it's exact release date, but it is expected to launch on Amazon.co.uk later this year.