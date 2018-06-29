There's only so many times you can get excited about another new phone. You know what excites us now? Segway-braned rollerskates.

Seriously. Who cares about the next Samsung Galaxy Note 9000 or whatever it's called. Check out the video above if you want to see something truly innovative. Sure, it's basically as if a hoverboard and a pair of rollerskates got together and had a baby, and then they slapped the Segway look and brand on it, but still, they're super fun looking and we can't wait to try them.

Segway announced it's working on “e-skates”, called the Drift W1. They have a space age-like design and black-and-white colour scheme, and they also look like they might kill us. We imagine they have a bit of a learning curve to effectively step on them and balance ourselves without even having a strap to secure them in place before they start moving.

It makes sense that you wouldn't be strapped into them, though. Imagine needing to jump off in a hurry. Anyway, Segway has only released a promo video to announce them, while declaring, "A next new trend is born in 2018... the new Segway Drift W1 brings all the fun and coolness you expect from Segway’s consumer products line, combined with the high-quality engineering."



It added that they're perfect for the young generation "who dare to stand out and create new trends". A price and release date haven’t been announced yet, but Segway plans to preview them toward end of August.

Yaaas.