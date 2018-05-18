7 most ridiculous royal wedding-themed merchandise

If you haven't heard, there's this British prince named Harry (you may have heard of him) who's marrying an American this weekend.

People across the world absolutely can't wait to watch two rich individuals legally bind themselves to each other on television. And some are going all-out for the occasion, too, by buying royal wedding-themed merchandise. Seriously. You can get "Harry and Meghan" swimsuits, face masks, PEZ dispensers, and more. Don't believe us? Check out the top seven most ridiculous items we've found on the web.

And, yes, we will most certainly judge you if you get them.

What? You've never wanted to wear Harry's face for an evening?

This one isn't as much ridiculous as it is a hilariously awful depiction of the couple. It looks just like them, right?

Marketers just can't keep themselves from capitalizing on the occasion. But at least this one is for charity. See the link below.

See more on Pez's website: us.pez.com

Keep your toes warm while you curl up on the couch and watch these two love birds say their vows.

See more on Love the Brands' website: lovethebrands.com

Yeah. We'll just leave you with these horrendous pics (just ignore Harry's strategically - inappropriately? - placed chin hair).

See more on Bags of Love's website: bagsoflove.com

The wedding will likely run several hours long, so better stock up on snacks. How about some Harry or Meghan marmite-smeared toast?

Spotted on a supermarket shelf in Windsor, England (via Twitter)

Perhaps, after watching Harry and Meghan tie the knot, you'll be in the mood to show your loved one how much you care about them. If so, the Crown Jewels Heritage Condoms company is offering a box of Royal Wedding souvenir condoms for £10/$13.50.

See more on Crown Jewels' website: www.crownjewelscondoms.co.uk