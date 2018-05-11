Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
- Woooo!
Boston Dynamics is reportedly planning to sell its SpotMini robot.
Yes, that means you, and the rest of the public, will be able to purchase this nightmare-inducing bot starting next year, according to TechCrunch. The Massachusetts-based company said at a TechCrunch event that the SpotMini is in pre-production and should be ready for commercial availability in 2019. So, your dreams of owning a mechanical pet are one step closer to becoming a reality.
- Check out Boston Dynamics' latest robot hellhound
- How to create custom Amazon Alexa skills without any coding knowledge
Boston Dynamics explained that contract manufacturers will build the first 100 SpotMini units later this year for commercial use. After that, the company wants to increase production in order to sell additional robots next year. Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing, but we can imagine these creatures being mind-boggling expensive. So, if you have loads of cash, there's nothing to worry about.
- It's finally happening! Amazon is working on a robot for your home
- Can Boston Dynamics' new wheeled robot look any creepier?
The rest of us peasants will have to wait until robotics becomes more affordable. When that happens, we think we'd like to buy Atlas, another Boston Dynamics robot. At least its bi-pedal and has the possibility of becoming our very own butler. SpotMini can't even do the dishes; it just roams around and descends staircases like a creepy four-legged spider. Still, we'd take one.
- Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound
- Best UK deals: AKG C50BT reduced to £59.99
- Watch Boston Dynamics' robots escape the lab
- Ever wonder how your Ocado shopping is picked?
- LittleBits releases four new affordable inventor kits to get kids building
- Ticketmaster sees a future where your face is your ticket
- Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company
- What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?
- The best Bank Holiday deals: Get a great tech deal
- May the 4th be with you: Best gadgets and toys to celebrate Star Wars day
Comments