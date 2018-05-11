Want to buy SpotMini? Boston Dynamics will sell its robot hellhound

Boston Dynamics is reportedly planning to sell its SpotMini robot.

Yes, that means you, and the rest of the public, will be able to purchase this nightmare-inducing bot starting next year, according to TechCrunch. The Massachusetts-based company said at a TechCrunch event that the SpotMini is in pre-production and should be ready for commercial availability in 2019. So, your dreams of owning a mechanical pet are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Boston Dynamics explained that contract manufacturers will build the first 100 SpotMini units later this year for commercial use. After that, the company wants to increase production in order to sell additional robots next year. Unfortunately, there's no word on pricing, but we can imagine these creatures being mind-boggling expensive. So, if you have loads of cash, there's nothing to worry about.

The rest of us peasants will have to wait until robotics becomes more affordable. When that happens, we think we'd like to buy Atlas, another Boston Dynamics robot. At least its bi-pedal and has the possibility of becoming our very own butler. SpotMini can't even do the dishes; it just roams around and descends staircases like a creepy four-legged spider. Still, we'd take one.