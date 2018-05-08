  1. Home
Elon Musk is 'super serious' about starting a candy company

  • Elon, put down the Twitter

Elon Musk and Trump have something in common: Twitter.

The two men use the service to say just about whatever comes to mind. In Musk's case, the latest example is his announcement that he is starting a new company, and it's going to be amazing, he says. Yes, the guy who brought us Tesla, SpaceX, and Hyperloop has declared on Twitter that he's starting a new... candy company. He's "super serious" about it, too, and now everyone is comparing him to Willy Wonka.

Musk posted several follow-up tweets over the weekend, revealing he thinks the plot of the film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is "really messed up". He also plans to "build a moat" and fill it with candy in order to attract billionaire investor Warren Buffet. If you don't believe he's being truthful, consider the fact that he first teased his Boring Company in a Twitter thread about slow traffic "driving him nuts".

If you want to help him on his next venture, he's asking, for the "sake of argument", what people on Twitter "wish for" in candy.

