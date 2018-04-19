Hurry! Ancestry.com's AncestryDNA test is 40% off

DNA-testing kits are so popular that even South Park's mocking them.

Still, they're awfully fun and easy to use. Ancestry.com, for instance, has its own DNA kit, which we've tried and found to be an incredibly interesting experience. AncestryDNA is actually the No. 1 selling DNA test, according to Ancestry.com. It aims to help you uncover your "ethnic mix" across 165 regions worldwide, and it claims to have the world’s largest consumer DNA network, with over six million people.

If you want to try it, for the next 10 days, AncestryDNA will cost $59, rather than its usual $99 price.

The kit includes easy-to-follow instructions and a saliva collection tube. Once you send in your spit, your DNA will be analysed against hundreds of thousands of genetic markers, resulting in a personalized report on your ethnicity and newly discovered relatives, though it takes roughly six to eight weeks to deliver your results. You will receive an email with a link to view your DNA results when they are finally ready.

Your DNA results will tell you which places your ancestors once called home across the world. Ancestry.com will also connect you to potential relatives who have taken the AncestryDNA test. We took the test last year and discovered our lineage is mostly French and Russian, though we also had 2 per cent Sub-Saharan African. We were even able to connect with - via Ancestry.com - relatives currently living in New York City.

Unlike other DNA tests, this is an ancestry personal genetic analysis service, rather than a health analysis service, so you won't get details about your genetic predispositions or traits. It essentially just allows you to discover the people and places that made you who you are. But the deal, which equals about 40 per cent off the standard retail price, ends 29 April, so you best hurry.