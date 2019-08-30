It's the time of year again where we start the ball rolling on the annual Pocket-lint Awards and this year's promises to be the biggest and best yet.

A new venue, new snazzy, dedicated website and, undoubtedly, new, exciting nominees will all ensure that the the Pocket-lint Awards 2019 will be one of the hottest tickets around.

Here then are details on the new venue, the important dates in the Awards timeline, the date of the party event itself, tickets information and how you can help us choose the winners yourself.

The Pocket-lint Awards ceremony will take place in November. However, before then there's the no-small matter of choosing the nominees.

There are 18 individual categories in total, including Best Game, Best Camera, Best Flagship Phone, Best Smartwatch and Best TV. We will also award an overall Product of the Year, gleaned from the winners of all of the other categories.

So, before we get around to finding out the winners, we will start the process of determining the nominees.

First, the Pocket-lint team will come up with a long list of potential nominees, which we will announce on Thursday 12 September 2019.

That will be followed by the final shortlist of Pocket-lint Awards nominees, to be published on Thursday 3 October 2019.

That's where you come in, dear reader, as public voting will also open on that date. Your votes, plus those of an experienced panel of tech journalists and experts, will be counted to find the overall runners-up and winners in each category.

Voting will close on Sunday 3 November 2019.

An all-new venue has been chosen for this year's Pocket-lint Awards 2019 ceremony. It will take place on Thursday 14 November 2019 at BAFTA Piccadilly, London - the home of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Ticket sales for the event are now open. You can purchase tickets by heading to our dedicated awards website here: pocket-lint.com/awards.

You can also head to that website to find out more about this year's build-up and we'll be updating you here whenever there is more information on the nominees and voting.

Until then, you can also check out the previous winners of the Pocket-lint Awards here.