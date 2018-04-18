Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 date announced: The road starts here

The year might still seem fresh, but we're a third the way through 2018 already and the world of tech and gadgets moves quickly.

Indeed, just as the winners of last year's Pocket-lint Gadget Awards have finally found a prime position to place their trophies the road to the next glittery showcase event starts. We're ready to announce the date of the 15th annual Pocket-lint Gadget Awards.

It will be held on the evening of Tuesday 13 November. And, once again, we have chosen the splendid Church House in Westminster, London as the venue.

Of course, there will be plenty of Awards-based shenanigans to sort before then, including hours upon hours of poring over the thousands of eligible devices, products, services and videogames, all in order to wheedle down a very long list of worthy candidates to a finely hewn shortlist you can vote on.

Then we round up a fine selection industry experts to help with the judging and then dish out the winning gongs during the 13 November ceremony.

So keep checking our official Pocket-lint Gadget Awards website until then to find out exactly how you can support your favourite gadgets and games. And, in the meantime, you can check out the pictures of last year's event - it was a legendary one.