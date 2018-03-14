Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is more powerful than ever, retains wallet-friendly price

After a couple of years of waiting, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ has finally be released, even more appropriately on Pi Day (14 March). The new model brings with several notable upgrades over its Model B predecessor, which are sure to get enthusiasts excited.

The processor has been upgraded to a new 1.4GHz unit, a slight improvement over the 1.2GHz processor of the previous model and thanks to a new heat spreader and power optimisations, the Model 3 B+ can reach higher clock frequencies while using less power.

The B+ also gets dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, which is good news indeed as the previous model could only support 2.4GHz. Bluetooth 4.2 is now supported too, which instantly makes the Model 3 B+ more compatible with Internet of Things devices.

The latest model also benefits from much faster Gigabit Ethernet with maximum transfer speeds of up to 300Mbps, roughly three times faster than the Model B. Connections include one full-size HDMI 1.3a output, four USB 2.0 outputs, a microSD card slot and CSI and DSI camera and display interface connections.

The new and improved Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+ is available now for the tiny sum of £32 in the UK or $35 in the US. It has the same footprint as the Model 2 and Model 3, so will fit inside all manner of cases - you can see some of the best available here.