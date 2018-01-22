Hurry! Vitagene DNA test for ancestry and health is 50% off right now

If you don't want to spend a tonne of money on 23andMe, consider Vitagene's similar kit.

Like 23andMe, Vitagene offers a DNA testing kit that analyses your ancestry and your health. It'll uniquely tell you which foods, exercises, and vitamins are right for you. It provides a detailed breakdown of all your custom data, such as your ethnic mix and global ancestry, and it offers a diet and fitness plan tailored to your DNA.

All you have to do is order the DNA testing kit on Amazon, do the two-minute saliva test, send your swab in, and wait four to six weeks for your results to come back. The best part about this kit? Vitagene is on sale right now through Amazon in the US. It costs just $79, down from $149. That's a massive 47-per cent savings.

Now, if you're more interested in 23andMe, because you've seen all the commercials and want to know about your genetic health risks (such as Parkinson's disease) or carrier status for conditions (such as cystic fibrosis), it costs $169 on Amazon in the US. However, if you're in the UK, you can get it now for £119, a £30 discount.

Check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here on DNA testing kits if you want to know more about how they work.