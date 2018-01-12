This £900 gadget lets you pour wine without actually opening a bottle

Even oenophiles had something to drool over at CES 2018.

Oenophiles are also known as wine aficionados or connoisseurs. (Yes, we had to 'google' it, too.) The reason why we looked it up is because Coravin showed off a $1,000/£900 wine gadget just for them - and if you're really willing to spend that kind of money on something for wine, then you must really love your grape juice.

Anyway, the product is called Coravin Model Eleven. It's a fully-automated wine preserver that uses a needle to pierce through the cork of a wine bottle to prevent a lot of oxygen from getting into the bottle. When the light at the top turns green, you can tip the Model Eleven-topped bottle over and pour wine into a a glass.

The key bit here: the cork stays in the bottle the entire time. And, because corks are elastic, when you look at the cork afterward, you won't be able to tell it's been pierced at all. You see, wine geeks think that if you pop the cork just for a sip, air will get in and sap the flavour of the bottle. It could taste flat, lifeless, and meh.

The Coravin Model Eleven tries to prevent this even further by using an $8 argon gas can that gets pushed into the bottle as you pour to stop any oxygen from seeping in and ruining the wine. Coravin said its contraption works via Bluetooth, too, so you can use its app to tell how much gas is left in your argon gas can at any time.

You can also use the app to get highly specific wine pairing recommendations. Want a wine bottle to go with your seafood and Sex And The City binging on Hulu? No problem. Just ask the app. If any of this interests you, the Coravin Model Eleven will be available for purchase in the US and Europe sometime in Q3 2018.