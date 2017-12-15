Last minute Christmas stocking fillers from Maplin

Christmas is almost here, but you might be looking for that one last little something either for the stocking, that friend who's invited you around for Holiday drinks, or well just yourself because, hey it's Christmasssss.

We've rounded up a number of tech treats and gadgets from plasma balls to Star Wars lights to science kits that won't break the bank this Christmas whoever you're buying for.

Available in a range of different colours, this Plasma Ball (£12.49) is great fun and highly interactive. Play your favourite music and watch the lightning effects or move your fingertips around the ball and watch the lightning inside interact. It’s easy to set up too, simply connect to the 12V 1A power supply and plug it into your wall socket.

This pack of two walkie-talkies (£19.99) is perfect to talk to others up to 5km away whether they're on the slopes without racking up mobile phone charges or merely keeping in touch while out walking the dog. It supports up to eight selectable channels to let you connect to multiple PMR radios and there's an audible ‘Roger beep’ to let you know when others have finished talking.

This miniature pocket sized drone is so small it stores away in the controller you use to fly it with. Costing just £14.99 it can do 3D flips in the air as it flies, has a range of around 20 metres, and a six minute flight time. Whenever you find an ideal location to fly, pop the drone out of the compartment in the controller and take to the sky.

Lightboxes are the "in thing" at the moment and this one from Maplin, costing just £9.99, gives you three lines to put your favourite movie title or quote on using the included 90 interchangeable acetate letters and numbers with 10 acetate colour emojis. Powered by six AA batteries or micro USB power supply you can put it virtually anywhere.

Immerse yourself in VR this Christmas with this VR headset that is suitable for any 4- to 6-inch smartphone. The Maplin VR Headset with headphones combines state of the art optics with immersive audio for the ultimate sensory experience. Featuring an adjustable headband for your comfort the Maplin VR Headset is compatible with most VR apps Such as Youtube, Google Earth, Netflix VR and many other VR Games/Apps.

Compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 and 10, this mini keyboard and mouse desk set run from a single USB socket. Using the reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection you can use both devices up to 10m away from the receiver meaning you’ll never have to worry about wiring getting in the way. Sized at just 283mm x 122mm, you can use the included compact keyboard pretty much anywhere making it perfect for travelling, and fitting in that stocking!

Perfect for the Mario fan, this retro 8-bit looking light is powered by either three AA batteries or USB and measures 16cm x 16cm x 18cm bringing a shining reminder of your childhood to any room in your house. Sadly hitting it repeatedly won't dispense coins however at only £14.99 you could probably afford to throw in some coins before you wrap it up.

The Death Star might be a distant memory in the Star Wars universe, but you can still celebrate the fame Empire space station with this ultra-thin laser cut acrylic model that glows green thanks to the LEDs in its plinth. The light (£9.99) stands at 250mm tall and comes situated on a solid black base with the Rogue One Death Trooper logo. Powered by three AA batteries or USB it's sure to impress any fan of the Force.

This truly is one hot gadget. The gloves (£9.99) let you warm your hands on cold nights using replaceable air activated heat packs. Each glove includes a zippable compartment to hold one heat pack per glove that when exposed to air will heat to a maximum of 60 degrees to keep your hands warm in the harshest of weather. Better still, conductive finger pads let you use the gloves with smart devices. Warm and practical.

If you weren't lucky enough to get a BBC micro:bit computer from your school, then you can buy one from Maplin (£14.99). The tiny computer lets you connect multiple sensors to measure your speed, movement, direction and the proximity of certain metals, a 20-pin edge connector to get you connected to a Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Galileo or Kano, and built-in Bluetooth Low Energy to connect wirelessly.

Maplin is offering a free £5 voucher when you spend £40 or a free £10 voucher when you spend £80 in addition to the savings already shown on the site for purchases between the 7 December 2017 and 17 December 2017 inclusive to use on your next purchase between 25th December 2017 and 8th January 2018 inclusive.