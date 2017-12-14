Last-minute Christmas deals see up to 50 per cent off on drones and other gadgets at Maplin
Maplin is offering up to 50 per cent some of its most popular drones this Christmas allowing you to take to the skies and catch all the action in 2018.
But it's not just drones, there are robotic arms and remote controlled off-road buggies too. Here are five of the best deals we've found on Maplin.co.uk this Christmas
Sky Drone Pro 720p Quadcopter Drone
With £25 off this Christmas, the new £24.99 price for this drone makes it really affordable. The super easy to use drone comes with a 720p camera for sky high footage. Even better, the Sky Drone Pro with HD Camera can be used with three speed settings, so if you’re a beginner to drone flight or a seasoned pro you can find a level of balanced control that suits you.
High Speed RC Off Road Buggy
Now just £49.99, you'll save £50 on this high-speed buggy with rugged wheels for outdoor racing. The buggy comes with a rechargeable battery that delivers 20 minutes of driving up to a range of 50m. You'll be leaping off ramps and drifting around corners in no time.
USB Controlled Robotic Arm Construction Kit
This robotic arm costs just £29.99, saving you a whopping £25, and will keep you busy for hours after you assemble the 149-piece kit. A USB connector and accompanying PC software lets you control its movements and it can lift up to 100g in weight. Suitable for children 14 and over.
Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Starfighter Quadcopter Drone
Use the Force Luke. Well the good news is you don't have to use the Force, but you can fly this official X-Wing Star Fighter easily with the included remote control. Able to achieve speeds of up to 35mph in under three seconds with three speed settings, you can even pair the T65 X-Wing Star Fighter with another one of the Star Wars quadcopter drones from the range and can engage in spectacular multi player aerial combat. The Propel Star Wars T-65 X-Wing Starfighter Quadcopter Drone is just £119.99.
Extra bonus
Maplin is offering a free £5 voucher when you spend £40 or a free £10 voucher when you spend £80 in addition to the savings already shown on the site for purchases between the 7 December 2017 and 17 December 2017 inclusive to use on your next purchase between 25th December 2017 and 8th January 2018 inclusive.
