Star Wars clothing: The best Star Wars clothing collaborations for The Last Jedi

With the launch of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi just a week away, the amount of Stars Wars and Star Wars-inspired merchandise available to buy has increased no-end.

Whether you're a supporter of the Empire or the Resistance, there's something for all fans of the space opera, including suits, t-shirts, watches, jumpers.

Star Wars may be about to launch its eight main film, but Portland, Oregon based Columbia Sportswear has released an extremely limited edition run of outerwear inspired by Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. The trio of garments has been designed to reflect those worn by the case at Echo Base while on the Planet of Hoth. You can choose from Luke Skywalker's jacket, Hans Solo's parka or the jacket worn by Leia Organa.

All three will keep you warm in the most arctic of conditions and they feature Columbia's Omni-Heat Reflective technology to reflect body heat back to you. They're sold out online unfortunately, but you should be able to pick them up at Columbia's store in Kensington High Street.

Watch the Columbia Star Wars Echo Base collection here

Admittingly more suited to fancy dress parties and special occasions than everyday wear, Oppo Suits has a whole range of two-piece tailoring inspired by some iconic characters. The Darth Vader and Stormtrooper suits are perhaps the most relaxed of the range, while the R2-D2 inspired suit will have you looking just like the robot companion of Queen Amidala and Anakin Skywalker.

Shop the Oppo Suits Star Wars collection here

Watchmaker Nixon is back again with another Star Wars collection, this time to commemorate the launch of the latest film, The Last Jedi. Specifically, the collection pays homage to Rey, Luke Skywalker, the Stormtrooper Executioner and the Praetorian Guard. All four watches are based on models already produced by Nixon, with the Luke Skywalker (£175) and Praetorian Guard (£210) versions being based on The Sentry.

Both have 42mm cases and 10ATM water-resistance, however the Luke Skywalker has a leather band, while the Guard has an all-red stainless steel casing and strap (it's also available in C-3PO gold). Luke Skywalker has a lightsaber themed second hand and the Jedi symbol at 12 o'clock.

The Rey (£100) is based on the Medium Time Teller and has a smaller, 31mm case and the Resistance symbol at 12 o'clock. Finally, the Stormtrooper Executioner (£210) is based on the Charger and comes in a black and white colour finish and the First Order symbol at 6 o'clock. All watches are available now.

Shop the Nixon The Last Jedi collection here

Online clothing retailer Asos has released its own Star Wars collaborative clothing collection in the form of streetwear. Rather than create a collection inspired by individual characters and their features or associated colour schemes, the Asos collection is inspired by the helmets of X-Wing fighter pilots and the unique Aurebesh language used in the Star Wars universe.

Shop the Asos x Star Wars clothing collection here

Clarks has released footwear for women and girls, inspired by Rey, the heroine and star of both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Designed for the more wintery months, the boots have a fleece lining to keep feet warm and rubber sole to save you slipping over on snowy streets. There are three colours for the women's collection and three for the girl's, and all come with limited edition packaging.

Shop the Clarks Star Wars Force of Nature collection here

If you want to get into the spirit of Star Wars this Christmas, Numskull has a range of jumpers designed for the festive season. There are several jumpers available, each depicting various characters. They include Kylo Ren, Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker battling Darth Vader and TIE fighters battling X-Wings.

To complement the jumpers, Numskull also offers a range of hats and even some Star Wars baubles.

Shop the Numskull Star Wars Christmas collection here

Somerbond has a range of pyjamas and underwear to celebrate the launch of The Last Jedi, with both Next and River Island stocking different sets. River Island has a PJ featuring famous quotes and one-liners from the film and a pair of trunks featuring graffiti style stormtroopers and Darth Vader. Next meanwhile has some lounge pants featuring classic Dark Side characters, a pair of PJs displaying TIE Fighters and a pair of trunks with Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmets.

Shop the Next Stars Wars collection here

Shop the River Island Star Wars collection here