Need to jazz up your kitchen with a few more interesting bits of gadgetry goodness? Then check out our guide to see the gizmos you need in your life.

Whether you're a whizz in the kitchen or an utter cooking novice, there are plenty of gadgets and gizmos out there to help you prepare a wonderful bite to eat or make life easier in the kitchen. From cool and quirky food storage to handy preparation tools, there's something for everyone.

If you're a little bit nerdy, a tad lazy or just want some help making your kitchen look awesome, then keep on scrolling as we've hunted down the very best in nerdy kitchen delights that we're sure you'll love.

Meater Plus smart meat thermometer

Meater

Keeping track of your food's temp when cooking can make all the difference. External thermometers are all very well and good, but if you can get an internal reading that can be the difference between good photo and a perfect meal.

The Meater Plus smart meat thermometer can be used in the oven or BBQ and gives you real-time temps, timers and guidance on your cooking directly on your smartphone.

Rapid drinks cooler

Japan Trend Shop

If you've ever got home from work to find that, shock horror, your beers weren't in the fridge, then we've got good news.

The Rapid drinks cooler is a smart little cooling device that's capable of cooling a drinks can down from room temperature to either 6°C (42.8°F) or -2°C (28.4°F) in around six minutes.

All you need is ice, three AA batteries and a little patience. This bad boy is portable too, so you can take it with you to your neighbour's barbecue or to the campsite.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream lock

Gadgetflow.com

Ben & Jerry's ice cream is so delicious that the merchandising team struck upon the idea of creating this lock for the company's ice cream tubs.

Katie O’Brien, from Ben & Jerry's merchandising team, said that the idea actually came from one of their customers who said that the ice cream should be sold in stainless steel tubs with locks on them to prevent pudding theft.

This gadget features a three-digit combination lock, but is probably more of an amusing deterrent than an actual security device as a determined thief could easily just cut to cardboard tub open if they were that desperate.

I could eat a T-REX

Fancy.com

Measuring out pasta is a tough game. Too much and you're likely to waste some, too little and you'll go hungry.

This kitchen gadget is perfect as it allows you to measure out the right sizes for a man, woman or child and if you're as hungry as a dinosaur, that's an option too. Dinosaur geeks will love it, as will the family.

Zombie baking cups

Thinkgeek

Perfect for a creepy Halloween party or just for an unusual treat, these zombie baking cups are a great way to bake cakes with a twist.

The delicious innards will have you chomping down on zombie brains and getting your revenge on the undead. Clever cooks will no doubt want to include a gooey centre for some really delicious treats.

Bear Paws pulled pork shredder claws

Bear Paw Products/Amazon

If you're a meat-lover, then you're no doubt a fan of the wonder that is pulled pork. Making this dish is messy and awkward though, but it doesn't need to be.

This simple little gadget not only makes you feel like a bear, but is the perfect implement for shredding meat without all the hassle, fuss and mess. Harness your inner Wolverine and let rip. Roaring is optional.

Beer aroma booster

Uncommon Goods

This gadget uses ultrasonic vibrations to rejuvenate your beer and revitalise its head to give you that freshly poured taste all the way through your pint right down to the last drop.

If you love a foamy head and a great taste then this beer booster is the perfect purchase. Alternatively, track down a Guinness Surger.

Cheese degrees cutting board

Uncommon Goods

If one of your guests has ever wanted just a sliver of cheese or if you've ever had arguments over how to cut the Camembert for a perfect spilt then this cheese degrees cutting board might be the perfect addition to your kitchen.

There are guides for slices, slivers and cubes - ideal for cheese and pineapple on a stick, but we really love the option for a "slab" of cheese.

Pancake bot

Storebound

The Pancakebot is quite possibly the height of geek kitchen nerdery. This pancake machine is essentially a 3D printer for food.

You can custom make your own pancake designs with the included software or download designs from other users on the web, import them onto the printer via SD card then print out your delicious breakfast.

Uncommon Goods keyboard waffle iron

Uncommon Goods

"Enjoy a breakfast that's Control-Alt-Delicious with this geek-chic waffle iron by Chris Dimino." If you love waffles, but always felt like they were a bit dull, then this might be the answer, after all, what's more delicious than a keyboard?

If you can hold back from thinking about how many germs there are on your average keyboard (making them dirtier than a toilet), then this might be a delicious breakfast treat. If nothing else, it's certainly geeky.

Pi bowl

Uncommon Goods

For the maths enthusiast or numbers nerd, the Pi Bowl is the perfect addition to the kitchen. It's a cracking fruit bowl, but we're not sure we couldn't resist the urge to fill it with actual pies.

The stainless steel design boasts a spiral of laser-cut pi numerals trimmed into the side, it's as magnificent as it is nerdy.

The Robot nutcracker

Fancy.com

All hail the robot overlords. This vintage-looking wind-up robot is designed for one simple task - to help you crack those pesky nuts.

This robot features a retro paint job and a simple design that we love.

HTML beer glasses

Uncommon Goods

For your favourite coder, these HTML-inspired beer glasses are bound to hit the spot.

We're not sure how we feel about a head that big, but they're certainly humorous glasses if you're even mildly nerdy. Geeks love beer too.

Tipsy bottle stacker

Ototo

The Tipsy bottle stacker is a design no doubt inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

The product comes in two parts that work in a similar way to bookends and gives the impression of a witch crushed by your booze. She'll keep the alcohol under control or at least stop it from rolling about in your fridge anyway.

WineOvation powered wine opener gun

WineOvation/Amazon

If you want to scare your dinner guests half to death, then this WineOvation powered wine opener gun is probably the perfect addition to your kitchen.

These cordless guns are capable of opening a bottle of plonk in seconds and carry enough charge to open 30 bottles of wine before they need recharging in their base. The only guns you'd ever be happy to see at a dinner party.

Spaghetti Monster

Ototo

They say presentation is everything and if you're having people over for dinner, what better way to serve up some spaghetti than in a bowl that looks like an alien's severed head? This quirky design is certainly nerdy.

Mixology flask set

Uncommon Goods

For the nerd who loved playing with chemistry sets as a child and now loves a good cocktail, comes the Mixology flask set. The perfect set of tools for experimenting with drinks mixing just don't get the flasks mixed up with actual lab flasks.

Space masher

Ototo

Set high expectations for a pile of mash that's out of this world with this rocket ship styled potato masher. We love this simple design with a fresh take on an otherwise boring kitchen implement.

T-Rex bottle opener

Fancy.com

The T-Rex might well have had short arms, but that didn't mean he was useless. Sharp teeth make him a perfect bottle opener.

This crafty kitchen gadget has brilliant uses too. The mouth of this T-Rex is perfect for prying open bottles of any shape and size - just take care not to get nibbled in the process. Not only is the T-Rex bottle opener handy, it looks like a great ornament when it's not in use.

Astro fruit and veggie keeper

Ototo

How often have you found you just wanted to use half an onion or half a lemon but not had a suitable way to store it that wouldn't lead to it just drying out and being useless.

The answer to your troubles comes in the form of Astro - the alien-like fruit and vegetable storage vessel that will look perfectly at home in your fridge as he would in a spaceship.

Tour De Pizza

Amazon

If you're stuck for ideas on what to buy a biking enthusiast for Christmas then this pizza cutter might be the perfect solution. It's certainly less weird than buying them some more Lycra gear anyway.

Featuring a stainless steel cutting wheel and a display stand, it's bound to take pride of place on the worktop. They'll just have to go out for a ride to burn off the calories once they've used it.

Remote controlled coffee tap

Fancy.com/TopBrew

Smart products are extremely popular at the moment and for the uber-nerd and coffee lover, this remote-controlled coffee tap might be a dream come true. Capable of brewing a filtered coffee in 15 seconds or an espresso in 25 seconds, it's a marvel of modern technology for your kitchen.

Not only is it smart enough to heat and foam your milk to the correct temperature on demand, it's also compatible with a range of Android and Apple devices, meaning you can even brew a fresh cup from your smartwatch.

Death Star ice ball

jollylife/Amazon

We have no doubt that if the Death Star had been made out of ice it would have been a lot easier to destroy.

Hopefully, your drinks won't destroy it quite as quickly. This brilliant ice cube mould is a great gift for Star Wars fans and geeks alike.

Nessie tea infuser

Fancy.com

Us Brits take our tea very seriously and everyone loves Nessie the Lochness Monster. So it's great to see Scottish and British passions collide in the form of a tea strainer/infuser.

This cute little tea infuser will help achieve the perfect brew with an Instagram-worthy addition to your cup. Dishwasher-safe and available in a variety of colours to boot, this simple little tea brewer is a brilliant purchase.

Thor Mjolnir Meat Tenderizer

Seven20

Wield the almighty power of the Norse God Thor in your kitchen with this meat tenderiser styled after the famous hammer. If you can lift it, then you can have some tender meat.

Bites & Pieces Sandwich cutter

Fred/Lifetime Brands, Inc.

If your kids hate crusts, then this nerdy kitchen gadget will help make your life easier too. Who's going to get the high score with their sandwiches?

Our parents always told us not to play with our food, but this sandwich cutter turns your bits of bread into puzzle pieces reminiscent of a popular game originally released in the 1980's. Neat!

Marvel Avengers Captain America Shield Cutting Board

Marvel

Marvel's Avengers films are incredibly popular at the moment and any fan of the Cap' is bound to love this awesomely patriotic cutting board.

Just don't try using it to shield yourself from anything dangerous.

Skull hard boiled egg mould

Fred/Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Egg-A-Matic takes an ordinary boiled egg and turns it into a little white skull with yolk brains. If you've always thought that eggs were a little bit dull, then this egg mould is a brilliant purchase.

Kids are bound to love it, sneak one into their lunchbox to give them a giggle or combine it with the zombie baking cups for a magnificent Halloween feast.

Pot Pinchers

Fred/Lifetime Brands, Inc.

These Pot Pinchers are lobster-like claws designed to replace your dull and drab oven mitts.

Made from heat-resistant silicone, they're bright red and hard to lose. These claws will help protect your fingers, just don't try using them to fight off predators or as a replacement for scissors.

Game over mug

BigMouth Inc/Amazon

If you're an avid gamer and you've got permanent claw hands from gripping controllers, then this Game Over mug might be the answer to your woes.

Feed your caffeine addiction with a mug that's bound to help you get a high score if nothing else.

Vader head toaster

Pangea Brands/Amazon

Turn your toast to the dark side with the help of this Darth Vader shaped toaster.

Not only does Darth Vader toast bread, waffles, muffins and more, he also ejects your toasty treats with the Star Wars logo emblazoned on them. Other models include the Death Star and Storm Troopers.

Printed circuit board rolling pin

Doughroller/Etsy

These rolling pins emboss microchip and circuit board patterns on your baked goods helping your create magnificent textured treats from the comfort of your own home.

If that's too geeky or if you know a crazy cat lady who'll appreciate it then the "Meow Cats" rolling pin is another option. Yes, it embosses cats on your dough.

Sonic Screwdriver peeler

Underground Toys/Amazon

The Time Lord's remarkable Sonic Screwdriver can do just about anything, turns out it's a great gadget to have in the kitchen too as you can also use Doctor Who's universal tool to peel fruit and veg.

Nerd out your kitchen drawers with the geekiest peeler around.

Breakfast sandwich maker

Hamilton Beach

We don't know about you, but we're hungry just looking at this image. The breakfast sandwich maker is capable of creating a variety of different breakfast snacks according to your taste - eggs, cheese, meat, muffins, the possibilities are deliciously endless.

The best part is, cleaning is easy because all the removable parts are dishwasher friendly.

Star Wars Lightsaber salt and pepper mills

Pengea/Amazon

Embrace your inner Jedi with these Lightsaber styled salt and pepper mills.

Crafted from high-quality stainless steel and powered by AA batteries, these grinders are a great addition to a geek kitchen, just don't try to use them as a weapon.

Unicorn sprinkles shaker

Cook.my

Add a little unicorn magic to your baking with this sprinkle shaker. Your cupcakes have never been so magical. Of course, if you don't have a sweet tooth you can also use the unicorn as a salt shaker.

Nachosaurus

Barbuzzo

If you were thinking that Nachos weren't awesome enough already, along comes the Nachosaurus, a snack and dip set made in a magnificent dinosaur shape. Sure it might be designed for kids but it doesn't stop us from wanting one.

3D Latte art maker

Fancy

If you enjoy your coffee with a touch of art or have the urge to show off your barista skills, then this Latte art tool is the perfect utensil for you.

Use it to create simple foam creatures from your milk and then add some colour with a touch of syrup. Your coffee has never been so cute and nerdy.

Egg 51

Monkey Business/Amazon

The Egg 51 egg cup gives an extraterrestrial feel to your breakfast by looking like a flying saucer. We just hope you don't see any little green men pop out of the yolk.

Traditional egg cups might be dull, but this one is a real cracker.

Shark Attack Sushi serving platter

What On Earth/Amazon

If you love sushi, then the Shark Attack Sushi serving platter is a brilliant purchase. This platter not only looks great, it's functional too.

The open jaws of the shark are the perfect for holding a bit of soy sauce and the sharks tail also acts as a resting place for chopsticks. So chow down on a fresh fish food snack and dine in style with this awesomely quaint platter that any predator would love.

Wayv Adventurer Micro Microwave

Wayvtech

If you're the outdoors type but are fed up with cold snacks, then there's good news in the form of the Wayv Adventurer Micro Microwave.

This compact device is no bigger than a thermos flask, but allows you to take the most convenient kitchen gadget with you on your adventures outside the house. These small microwaves hold around 30 minutes charge and don't need to be plugged in to be used, so you can microwave your food even when you're on a campsite on the side of a mountain. Impressive and convenient too.

Ravanello Radish shaper

Animi Causa

This nifty little kitchen tool turns the humble radish into a Super Mario Bros power-up mushroom. Quirky and mildly more appealing.

Radishes are a thoroughly acquired taste. They're hardly the most exciting thing to pop in your mouth and they're not really great to look at either. That's where the Ravanello radish shaper comes in.

This nifty little kitchen tool turns the humble radish into a Super Mario Bros power-up mushroom. Quirky and mildly more appealing.

Beyond Zero alcoholic ice maker

Beyond Zero

Alcohol has a much lower freezing point than water, which is why you've always struggled to make boozy ice cubes in your home refrigerator. It's also why you can store a bottle of Vodka in the freezer for weeks and it'll stay chilled but never freeze.

This product from Beyond Zero is the solution. Capable of achieving sub-zero temperatures as low as -112 degrees Centigrade, this handy device is the perfect tool for crafting alcoholic ice cubes from the comfort of your own home.

The machine produces ice cubes in a matter of minutes and the best part is, these frozen nuggets can be made from the same drink, so there's no dilution like there would be from normal water-based ice cubes. Your drinks stay cooler for longer and the results are fantastic.

Spread that thermal butter spreader

THAT!

The humble butter knife has never looked quite this fancy, but there's a lot more to this knife than first meets the eye.

Crafted from a thermo-conductive copper alloy, this knife uses the heat from your hand to slice through butter, making spreading even cold butter a joy rather than a chore. Superb craftsmanship also gives the SpradTHAT! Deluxe knife an elegant jadestone sheen and mirror-like finish.

Perfect Drink Pro

Perfect Drink/Amazon

If you've always been a bit too generous with your tipple and could never quite get cocktails right, then this gadget might be what you've always needed.

These smart scales pair up with an app on your phone or tablet and help guide you to the perfect drink with just the right quantities. No more messing about with measuring jugs and frustrating boozy failures.

Doctor Who Tardis Tea Pot

Amazon

Sadly we'd imagine that this Tardis teapot holds as much tea on the inside as it looks like it does from the outside. It also won't help you travel through space-time, but at least it'll deliver a good cuppa.

Floppy disk cookie cutter

Bakerlogy

Show your age with this cookie cutter that cuts retro floppy disks into your dough.

