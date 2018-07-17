DNA-testing kits like 23andMe have become so popular in recent years that even TV shows like South Park have satirised them.

23andMe began in 2006, with the purpose of helping you learn more about your genotype, traits, health risks, and ancestry. Heck, if you have trouble losing weight, it could prove whether that's genetic for you. More than two million people have bought the kit, submitted their DNA for analysis, and received a detailed reporting on their genetic makeup. Now, it's on sale as a Deal of the Day for Prime Day.

The 23andMe DNA test, which includes an at-home saliva collection kit in order to provide you with a health and ancestry personal genetic analysis service, has been marked down by more than 50 per cent on Amazon in the US. It now costs $99.99, while the list price is $299. But this sale is for Prime Day only. So, if you'd like to get 75+ online personalised genetic reports, you better hurry and grab this deal now.

All you have to do is provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it back, and your results will be ready in about six to eight weeks. For instance, we took the test last year and learned we have a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Celiac, and depression. Armed with that information, we were able to follow up with a specialised physician in order to learn more about how to move forward.

In addition to providing insight into our health, we learned about our ancestral makeup (French and Russian), what genetic traits we have (light-coloured eyes, among other things), and whether those traits might affect our health. It's a relatively inexpensive way to learn more about your background, and for a limited time, it's cheaper than ever. But the deal ends later tonight, so hurry and get it now.

Keep in mind we ran this exact kit through a price tracker and found its lowest price in the past to be $125. Meanwhile, it tends to usually cost around $199. So, in reality, this kit seems to only by $100 off and not $200. That's still a killer deal, and it's the lowest we've seen yet.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.