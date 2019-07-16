23andMe and AncestryDNA kits have massive discounts for Prime Day

DNA-testing kits like 23andMe and AncestryDNA have become hugely popular, and for a limited time, you can see what all the fuss is about for half the price!

23andMe said more than nine million people have submitted their DNA for analysis and received a detailed reporting. Its health and ancestry kit, specifically, is 50 per cent off for Prime Day, bringing the price down to $99 in the US and £72.79 in the UK.

It will help you learn more about your genotype, health risks, and family heritage. Heck, if you have trouble losing weight, it could show whether that's a genetic trait for you.

AncestryDNA claims to have provided testing to 14 million people. Its genetic ethnicity test is $49 in the US and £53 in the UK - a 40 percent saving. This test doesn’t just tell you which countries you’re from but also can pinpoint specific regions. All you have to do is provide a saliva sample using the at-home kit and send it back. Your results will be ready within eight weeks.

Last year, the 23andMe kit told one of our reporters that they have a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's, Celiac, and depression. Armed with that information, they were able to follow up with a specialised physician in order to learn more and be proactive. In addition to providing insight into their health, they learned about their ancestral makeup (French and Russian) and genetic traits (light-coloured eyes, among other things).

But both kits are a relatively inexpensive way to learn more about your background, and for a short time, they're cheaper than ever. These deals end later tonight, so best hurry and grab it now.

For more Prime Day deals in the US, see Pocket-lint's guide here. Keep in mind you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day. However, you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. To learn more about Amazon Prime, go here.