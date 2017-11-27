Miss the Instant Pot Black Friday special? No worries, it's now 40% off for Cyber Monday

The popular Instant Pot is on-sale for Cyber Monday.

The Instant Pot DUO Plus 6qt nine-in-one model is just $74.95, down from its usual $119.95 price on Amazon (US). The deal is for Cyber Monday only, however, so you best hurry. But that's not all: The Instant Pot DUO80 8qt seven-in-one model, which can be used as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer, costs $110.49 on Amazon (US), a $20 savings.

There's also the Instant Pot Ultra 6qt 10-in-one model on Amazon (US) for $129.96, reduced from $149.95. These are among the best Instant Pot Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen for the cult favourite kitchen gadget, though many other models were also reduced for Black Friday. If you missed those specials, you should really grab one now. After all, the last time they were reduced was for Prime Day in July.

At that time, Amazon sold the Duo Plus 6qt cooker for just $90, or $30 off the list price. Now, however, you can get it for $45 off its list price, which nearly equals a 40-per cent reduction. For more amazing deals, see Pocket-lint's Amazon.com Black Friday round-up, where we've even included tips on how to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday event to get the best bang for your buck.