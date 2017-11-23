Keep your teeth sparkling white for less with £140 off an Oral-B electric toothbrush

Brushing your teeth is an essential but often laborious chore. You can put some fun back into it with visual feedback in the form of a smiley face with this Oral-B Smart Series 6000 electric toothbrush, which you can get for £93 in the Amazon Black Friday sales, saving you a huge £140.

If you've seen the UK TV adverts, we're told that manual, square-head toothbrushes can't reach all the nooks and crannies in your mouth. An electric toothbrush, especially one with the round brush head, promises to remove up to 100 per cent more plaque from in between your teeth to keep your mouth and gums healthy.

For your £93, you not only get the toothbrush, but three other interchangeable heads, each with their own benefits and a mode on the toothbrush to marry up to. Also in the box is a case to keep the toothbrush and two heads in, a stand to hold them all and a timer.

The timer counts to two minutes each time you start brushing and will prompt you to change the area of the mouth you're brushing. A smiley face will appear when you've completed the two minutes, or you'll get an angry face if you press too hard on your teeth.

Electric toothbrushes can often cost a lost of money, so sticking with manual is a cheaper and easier route. But for £93, this Oral-B is proper bargain.

It's not the only bargain of Black Friday of course, as there are plenty of deals to be across a whole range of tech at Amazon and from other retailers.