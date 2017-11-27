Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK fashion watch deals: Casio, Fossil, Vivienne Westwood, Cavalli, Kors, Boss and more

Smartwatches might have become the norm for some people, but there are still those of us who would rather a beautiful, elegant timepiece on our wrists rather than one that tells us how many likes we've had on our latest Instagram post.

If you're in the smartwatch crew, then check out our best Black Friday UK smartwatch deals feature, but if you're after a deal on a more classic wrist piece that tells you the time, looks great and absolutely nothing else, here are some of the best deals we've found, whether for you're looking for yourself, your partner, or both.