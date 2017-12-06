Win a Car Genie from the AA and one year’s breakdown cover

Whether you’re driving home for Christmas or simply picking your next piece of clever technology, why not treat yourself to a Car Genie from the AA this festive season.

Pocket-lint has teamed up with the AA to offer two lucky readers in the UK the chance to win a Car Genie and one year’s membership with the AA.

A ground-breaking ‘connected car’ innovation, Car Genie promises to put drivers more in control of their cars than ever before by letting them know what is going on under the bonnet and preventing up to a third of breakdowns.

So how does it work? Car Genie is a self-install product that plugs into a car’s on-board diagnostics (OBDII) port to read the vehicle’s European On-Board Diagnostics (EOBD) system in real-time. The data is viewable in a corresponding free mobile app and in the event of a problem, a message is sent to the driver with a simple explanation of the error, which they can view before or after a journey. In some cases, if Car Genie spots a significant or ongoing fault, the AA will be able to tap into the driver’s membership and get in touch to offer support and can even arrange to come and fix the problem. It can even detect some kinds of accidents, sending the driver a push notification prompt to call the AA for help.

Watch this video to see how easy it is to use.

This clever little piece of tech keeps an eye on your battery which can help you to avoid that sinking flat battery feeling over winter. It gives you tips on saving fuel and what’s more, it gives you the power to prove you’re a better driver than your mates, with your very own eco score.

Car Genie works in most cars made from 2005 onwards and once you are an AA Member, you can check if it is compatible with your car online before you buy. At £29 for a yearly subscription, Car Genie is exclusive to AA Members and is available to order online from the AA shop or yours for free for a year if you win this competition.

