  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Gadgets
    3. >
  3. Gadget news

Check out Boston Dynamics' latest robot hellhound

|
Boston Dynamics Check out Boston Dynamics' latest robot hellhound

- What do you think? Creepy or cool?

Boston Dynamics can apparently only make nightmare-inducing robots.

The robot company, which was once owned by Google but is now owned by Japan's SoftBank, makes several bipedal and quadrupedal robots, most of which look creepy (see this one and this one and this one and this one). And the company's latest technology is no exception. It has published a YouTube video to show off a more advanced version of its SpotMini robot, which was first announced last summer.

SpotMini started out as a dog-like chore robot that could perform some basic tasks autonomously. It had a "manipulator" arm that looked a lot like an elongated giraffe neck. This manipulator arm could be used to "gently" pick up a glass and put it in the dishwasher, but in reality, it had a little trouble letting the glass go. The new SpotMini appears to be much improved, with more fluid movements and a sleeker look. 

Although there are yellow plates covering its legs and body, helping it to appear more like a finished product, it's still creepy-looking. Boston Dynamics said SpotMini is “coming soon,” but it’s unclear if that means it's launching soon, or if more information will be revealed soon.

PopularIn Gadgets
Your TV remote will soon be able to order its own batteries
Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
Black Friday UK 2018: How to get the best best Black Friday deals in the UK
Iron Man jet suit on sale in UK but you'll need Tony Stark's money to buy one
Check out the awesome Lego version of James Bond's iconic Aston Martin DB5
Get Amazon Kindle Unlimited free for three months
Comments