The Hovding 2.0 cycle airbag really can save your life

Hovding. Heard of it? No, well it's an airbag for cyclists to protect them in case of an accident. If you're wondering what's so good about it, wonder no longer - it means you don't actually need to wear a cycle helmet. Seriously. And yes, it really does take a bit of getting used to. 

Essentially, it's a waterproof collar designed for commuters - the segment of cyclings who are most likely to have an accident. It's CE certified - which helmets also have to be. It works using accelerometers that detect patterns of movement analogous with the movement you'd experience in a crash. The airbag is then deployed.

The device was conceived originally in Malmo, Sweden well over a decade ago. This is the second production version which features several design improvements over the original. It's the result of extensive research and even features a black box-type device that enables Hovding to recall the seconds before a crash. 

