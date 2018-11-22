December is an exciting month for lots of children, not just because of Christmas falls and the (very, very small) chance of snow, but because many get a piece of chocolate every single morning for 25 days straight. The chocolate might be a bit on the stale side and the tiny piece never fully satisfies, but advent calendars are still a fantastic excuse to eat chocolate before 9AM.

Get to your 20s (maybe 30s for some) and all of a sudden, December isn't anywhere near as fun. The only way you're getting an advent calendar is if you buy it yourself but if you're buying it for yourself, you might as well treat yourself to 25 days of something more exciting than chocolate right? Cue, the adult advent calendars.

From beauty or candles to gin or craft beer, here are some of the best adult advent calendars that will make you wonder why you ever settled for just Dairy Milk.

• View offer for £177 on Amazon UK | View offer on Happy Socks

Fancy a new pair of amazing socks for every day in December running up to Christmas Eve? Then the Happy Socks Advent Calendar is for you.

Available in two size options, either 36-40 or 41-46, the Happy Socks advent calendar has 24 different pairs of socks - one in each drawer. If you love a bright, vibrant pair of socks, there is no other advent calendar that will top this one.

• View offer for £29.99 on Amazon UK

LEGO and Star Wars fans, this advent calendar might make your year. It has 24 different LEGO Star Wars themed gifts behind its doors, including seven mini-figures, a holiday-themed figure and vehicles including The Ghost, The Phantom and Stormtrooper transport.

Once you've collected all the gifts, unfold the play mat and you can spend your Christmas on desert planet Jakku, Starkiller Base and in deep space.

• View offer for £50 on Amazon UK

This calendar doesn't involve eating or drinking anything from its special drawers, but it does offer a combination of 24 products and samples from well-known beauty brands including Elemis, Max Factor, Eylure and Rimmel.

The products span hair care, make-up, nail care and skin care and the contents within the calendar are said to be worth £195.

• View offer for £115.50 on John Lewis

Amazon isn't the only company to do a beauty advent calendar - John Lewis is also doing one this year. There are 25 products from some iconic beauty brands including Benefit, Charlotte Tilbury, Clarions and Laura Mercier.

Lancome, Elemis, Aveda and Clarins also have a complimentary gift or service at one of their John Lewis counters with this calendar, and there are £100 of beauty vouchers hidden in a drawer of 20 of these calendars so you might get very lucky.

• View offer for around £115 on Amazon UK

The Gin Foundry and Drinks by the Dram have teamed up to create the Ginvent Calendar, which unsurprisingly offers 24 different drams of gin.

Each is 30ml and includes a range of gins from craft producers around the world.

• View offer for £120 on John Lewis

Another one for the gin lovers is the Edinburgh Gin advent calendar which features 25 mini 5cl gin bottles. There are a variety of tastes including clean, fresh and spicy gins.

Inside, you'll be treated to five Edinburgh Gin bottles, four Seaside Gin bottles, three Cannonball Gin bottles and 13 Fruit Gin Liqueurs.

• View offer for £99.95 on Amazon UK

Another advent calendar from Drinks by the Dram, the Origin Single Botanical Gin option has 24 different gins behind 24 windows. Each gin is made using juniper from a specific region, cold distilled under vacuum.

The bottles are all 30ml and they all offer 46 per cent alcohol content.

• View offer for £120 on John Lewis

This advent calendar is for those who love bubbles. It includes a 200ml Lanson Champagne to welcome in Christmas Eve but it also includes a selection of prosecco, cava and sparkling wines for the run up to Chrimbo too.

There are two 200ml bottles of Gancia Prosecco, a 200ml Bottega Gold Processo and two 200ml bottles of Bottega Petalo Moscato included in this advent calendar, among others.

• View offer for £66 on Amazon UK

The Beer Hawk Craft Beer calendar offers 24 cans of specially selected craft beer, as you might have guessed from its name. If you're a craft beer lover, how can you possibly argue with 24 days of a different beers to try.

You might even find a new favourite in time for Christmas.

• View offer for £49.99 on Amazon UK

Another one for the craft beer fan. This advent calendar from Laithwaite's Wine has 24 crafty ales ready for you to try.

There's a mix of small batch beers from craft breweries and you'll even get a special limited edition craft beer on the 24th. If this one doesn't tickle your fancy either, John Lewis also do a beer advent calendar for £70.

• View offer for £79.99 on Amazon UK

The Wine Advent Calendar from Virgin Wines Sendagift is all about making sure your December doesn't include any boring wines.

It offers 24 bottles of various wines, which together have over 30 awards. You'll find yourself with 10 reds, 10 whites, two rosés, a port and a bubbly treat for good measure.

• View offer from £34.90 on Amazon UK

If wine, gin or beer aren't your thing in the morning but coffee is, you're in luck. The Coffee and Tea Company has created a couple of coffee calendars comprising 24 unique types of coffee from around the world.

The calendar comes in a decaffeinated variant and an espresso variant.

• View offer for £19.99 on Amazon UK

Yankee Candle fan or have a partner who is? The company do a couple of different advent calendars including this Christmas Golden Wreath option.

There are 24 doors to open altogether, all of which have Tealight Candles behind them with six different fragrances altogether, including Sparking Cinnamon and Crackling Wood Fire.

• View offer for £135 on John Lewis

Another one that involves no eating or drinking, but the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Universe advent calendar will offer 12 days of the best-selling make-up products from the brand.

Treats include Mini Full Fat Lashes, Eyes to Mesmerise in Jean, Mini Rock 'n' Kohl in Bedroom Black and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk. We'll leave the other eight products a surprise to make sure we don't spoil it for you.

• View offer for around £720 on Amazon UK

If you thought the others on this list were expensive, stop reading now. Unless you're a huge whiskey fan and money is less of a concern.

The Old and Rare Whiskey advent calendar from Drinks by the Dram however, features 24 different 30ml drams of "astoundingly" rare whiskies. There's a gamut of whisky varieties, including single malt, award-winning expressions and rare whiskies worth over £1,000 per bottle. Your wallet won't thank you though, even if your taste buds do.