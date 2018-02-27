The digital decade: Gadgets and gizmos that are 10 years old

Time flies when you're having fun and in the ever-changing world of tech, your treasured gadget can turn from pride and joy to obsolete chunk of plastic in the blink of an eye.

Take a look at our list to see just how many awesome gadgets, gizmos and internet legends have turned a decade old and counting. You won't believe some of these are that old already, we certainly didn't.

Windows Vista first launched back in January 2007, five years after Microsoft launched its previous operating system Windows XP. Windows Vista was maligned by many who found it riddled with bugs, power-hungry requirements and frustrations with User Account Controls. Just two years later, Windows 7 was released to bring the fixes and improvements people were asking for.

Halo 3 was the third in the first-person shooter series created by Bungie Studios on the Xbox. The game was released at the end of 2007 to a wave of critical acclaim and praise from the industry. Since release, Halo 3 has sold over 14 million copies in the US alone.

The original iMac might have been released many moons ago, but the classic Aluminum body we know and love now was released in 2007. Back then, we gave the iMac the Pocket-lint recommended award saying "...the iMac ticks all the boxes, it's fast, easy to use and super shiny whether you're merely surfing the web or using the new iLife suite."

Fitbit, the well-known and incredibly popular fitness tracker company was originally founded in 2007. Years later, the company's different trackers have made their way onto wrists around the world.

Justin Bieber's first appearance on Youtube also marked his interstellar blast into stardom. Unbelievably, this video first hit the web back in 2007.

Some viral videos are as memorable as they are popular. "Charlie bit my finger" is the iconic YouTube video with more than 854 million views featuring two brothers doing what boys do.

Technically, the Nintendo Wii games console is already older than 10 years old. It originally launched back in 2006 but made a mega splash in the casual gaming market in 2007. Since release, Nintendo has sold over 100 million Wii consoles worldwide.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was praised by many, it was also the first time the Call of Duty series had made its way into the modern era of warfare. This gaming classic forged the way, with plenty of imitators to come after it.

In 2007, Apple reinvented the humble smartphone by introducing the world to the new iPhone. They called it "revolutionary" and it sure was. The app powered touchscreen soon became the norm.

One Laptop Per Child released the first generation of one of the most ambitious NGO tech projects ever in 2007. The OLPC XO was an inexpensive laptop computer designed to bring technology to the children of developing nations across the world. A worthwhile cause that garnered much praise.

The Nokia N93i was a camcorder-focussed mobile phone that we originally played with at CES 2007. It was Nokia's only swivel phone and certainly an interesting break from the norm.

The internet is forever asking when, if at all, we'll see Half-Life 3. That mythical game might well be the most sought after sequel to a gaming franchise of all time. Did you know though, that the last instalment of the Half-Life saga is over 10 years old now?

Hashtags, love them or hate them, they've been around for 10 years now. The hashtag is now a way of life, but back in 2007, it was first used to group conversations together on Twitter and make them easily discoverable. This use of hashtags has since passed around other social media networks and is especially commonplace on Instagram.

The Nixon Coolpix was the fad camera of 2007. An extremely popular device bursting with features that everyone loved including the ability to share images over Wi-Fi.

Back in 2007, Sony blew us all away with the first ever OELD TV. A crystal clear beauty of a television set that would change the industry and see more screens like this gaining popularity in future. With just an 11-inch screen this TV cost $2,500, which shows just how bleeding edge this screen technology was in those days.

The Asus Eee PC was a notable, lightweight, low-cost notebook that was seen as a milestone for the personal computer in the business world. The three "Es" in the name came from an abbreviation of the slogan for this netbook - "Easy to learn, Easy to work and Easy to play". Hard to believe it's been 10 years since it was first launched, but compared to modern laptops it certainly does look dated.

Glassdoor launched in 2007 and stood out from other job hunting websites by offering peer reviews and company feedback. This allowed job hunters to see if a company was a nice place to work before they even considered applying for a role.

Goodreads launched as a "social cataloguing" site which allowed users to upload, share and review books there were reading and see what others were reading too. It steadily grew in popularity and was eventually purchased by Amazon. Since then, Goodreads has clocked up more than 55 million members and continues to grow.

The Amazon Kindle has been around for a while now, but back when it first launched it represented a big, bold move to change the way we read books. Although e-readers weren't new, Amazon's library gave people access to a tremendous amount of content that's continued to grow and grow.

The cloud-based file hosting service Dropbox first launched in 2007 and offered people everywhere storage of their files on the go. The popularity of cloud-storage grew in the years that followed and plenty of competitors sprung up, but Dropbox is still a household name.

Originally founded in 1997, Netflix began offering its streaming service in 2007. In recent years, we've found ourselves binge-watching series after series on this streaming platform. Netflix has also spawned several popular phrases on the internet including "Netflix and Chill" among others.

Tumblr is an insanely popular microblogging website originally launched in 2007. Since launch, it's clocked up a staggering 375 million blogs with over 555 million monthly users.

Hulu is the extremely popular American subscription and video-on-demand service.

Founded 10 years ago with the support of various television and media companies it quickly gained popularity to the point where last year the service generated $2 billion revenue.