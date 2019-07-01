Get three months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for free!

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service currently has a brilliant offer on - it's available for free for three months, a saving of £23.97.

That means that if you own a Kindle you can enjoy unlimited access to over one million books through the Kindle Unlimited service. With summer holidays coming up, there's every chance you'll be reading for free across your break.

Kindle Unlimited includes access to a million books and you can also access unlimited audiobooks, too. The package also includes numerous magazines now, so you can read the likes of Lonely Planet, TopGear, BBC Good Food and more. And, naturally, you can read on any device, so you can enjoy Kindle books and other titles wherever you are.

When the three months is up, you'll be put onto the standard Kindle Unlimited tariff at £7.99 a month, but since you can cancel at any time, it's a perfect excuse to test out the service and get some free reading in. As you might expect, the Kindle Unlimited deal is only for new Kindle Unlimited customers.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 takes place for 48 hours across 15-16 July. Naturally, Pocket-lint will round-up the best Prime Day UK deals and Prime Day US deals - check those pages for the latest offer up to and including the sale period.

Expect plenty of great deals on Amazon devices and other great tech gear as well as kitchen and household goods plus much more.