Faces in unexpected places: 31 gadgets and gizmos with hilarious faces

There is a part of human disposition whereby we see shapes or familiar patterns in otherwise obscure or everyday objects. As a child, you probably saw animals in the clouds or monsters in the shadows.

As an adult, we less often seek out these shapes in unusual places, but we're still prone seeing faces in unusual places - a glance at an everyday object and you might see a face smiling back at you. Sometimes these comical faces stick with us and tickle us to the core.

You'd be surprised just how many gadgets and gizmos feature these faces. Sometimes it seems like manufacturers are doing it on purpose to bring their products to life and give them character but it's usually just coincidence.

We've picked out a selection of the very best faces spotted in tech for you to enjoy.

This cheerful chappy is just happy to do what he was born to do. Get that propeller spinning and off up into the sky and he's happier than any of his land-locked brethren.

When the telephone was first invented and came into use, most people using them for the first time probably pulled a face not too dissimilar to this. Shock and surprise at an amazing technology we all take for granted now. Alternatively, you could argue that this telephone had heard something he really wished he hadn't.

This washing machine is feeling a tad under the weather. We're not sure what the owner put in the last wash, but this poor washer looks like he's caught a stomach bug and is really having trouble keeping things down.

This little guy is getting immensely fed up with having his dials twisted. If he could talk, we're sure he'd have a thing or two to say about it and we're not sure you'd like what he had to say.

This CCTV camera has seen some things in his day and he's had enough. Now he's armed, dangerous and on the loose. We suggest you don't cross him or find yourself on Crimewatch.

Going at supersonic speeds must be a blast. This jet certainly seems happy about it anyway. Imagine seeing this rear end passing you by as you're high in the sky. Odd thing for a combat aircraft to have a giant happy face on the back. Maybe it's purposely designed that way to calm hostile situations. After all, who'd want to be the one to shoot this cheerful chap down?

If someone was always watching, what would they think of what you did last summer? This camera has witnessed some terrible things that have left him stunned and confused.

This electric sander isn't especially happy about the role life gave him. Sure, there are the perks like all the fun of vibrating and the power he has over surfaces he touches, but is it a satisfying life? His face says probably not.

This little guy has the ability to suck in power and put out sound, but he's not too happy about it. Maybe it's the owner's choice of music that's a disappointment? We'll never know.

This mixing machine looks like he'd be surprised no matter what you put inside him. Surprised and disappointed he'll never get a chance to taste the sweet mixes for himself.

While a lot of the other pieces of tech and gadgets on this list are feeling a bit down this junction box seems pretty happy with current affairs. (See what we did there?)

Although it might be cheating slightly (as this is image technically upside down) we can't help but feel that this electrical measuring device is seriously enjoying his life. All those amps, volts and ohms are thoroughly thrilling; Electrifying even.

It's a simple existence, full of purpose and use to others, but just imagine how you'd feel if people kept stuffing your face with paper tickets all day long.

This light is ecstatic to just have a chance to illuminate your way as you wander down the streets at night. He's so pleased with a simple job.

This light switch is designed purposely to look like a face, so it's cheating the system a little to add it to this list but we love it too much not to. Finding happiness in the little things in life - like turning the lights on and off, is something special.

This dispenser is eying up your cold hard cash but is happy to dispense his goods to make your life easier. We're not sure we trust him though, he looks a bit shifty.

This lamp is surprised to be lighting the room or perhaps he's surprised to be attached to the wall. We're not sure. Smart design though, we like it. Reach out and touch the gaping wormhole-like mouth at your own peril though.

This beard trimmer isn't too sure about your new look. Maybe you need to take a little more off the edges or just admit a clean-shaven look is more your style.

This little wiring box bears a passing resemblance to Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. A cheerful chap with a simple life. We love him nearly as much as we loved the film.

An innocuous little toy aeroplane has apparently seen some terrible sights or at least has been roughly treated at the hands of his owners. Please, won't you release him from his misery?

In the cold of winter, a gentle warming from an electric heater is just what anyone needs to bring them comfort and happiness. This little heater seems just as happy to provide that warmth as you would be to receive it.

Doing the laundry is hardly the most thrilling of household chores but this washing machine seems ecstatically pleased to help get it done. He does seem a little on the smug side though and we're not sure how we feel about a smug washing machine.

This cheerful lawn mower is pleased to be of assistance. He's happy to trim that grass. He's pleased to be of service. He's happy to be of some use for a change, rather than just being cooped up in that dark shed at the bottom of your garden.

Ironing is dull. We're sure we can all agree on that matter at least. Though if you had this iron, you'd surely crack a little smile every time you tackled the laundry pile. Getting the creases out of shirts has never been so pleasing.

A simple pair of temperature gauges sit happily displaying their measurements for all to see. They're happy to be together and we're happy to see them.

Coffee is confusing. There are so many different types, flavours and styles. It's no wonder this little coffee machine looks so confused all the time. We'd take pity on it if we didn't need our daily caffeine fix.

Speed is thrilling. Cars have been bringing joy to mankind since they were invented all those decades ago. It's only fair that they too have a little fun and enjoyment along the way. This little motor looks like he's having a fantastic time of it.

A simple intercom system. Press a button and speak to the homeowner or drop them a note through the slot. This guy is surprised with what you have to say and quite frankly he's hardly buzzing about it either.

We've heard of backseat drivers, but this cars light setup seems to have an opinion on your driving and it's not good. You're driving too close! Calm down with that brake pedal. So judgy!

This thermostat loves heating the house as much as your Dad hates you turning it up. The incredible beaming smile warms our soul and would bring us happiness even before the boiler kicked in.

This poor storage box is shocked by the things you keep trying to put inside it. Shocked and dismayed with your constant need to stow away items while you drive. Disappointed at the state of your car and your cleanliness.