28 hilariously lazy people who are borderline genius

Mankind is always inventing new technologies to make our lives easier, more efficient or more effective. Sometimes though, there appears a rare breed of person who finds new innovative ways to use that gadgetry in a manner that would baffle or astound the average person.

These lazy tech users are the pinnacle of a modern capitalist society and are, quite possibly, borderline genius or maybe just internet legends. Every day, lazy people across the world find new and incredible ways to use technology to enhance their lives. We've hunted down the very best to give you inspiration and the odd chortle.

They say two heads are better than one. In this case, two engines are better than walking. After all, why waste energy using your legs when you can simply get a friend to drive you about while you mow the lawn.

Owning a dog is hard work. They might be man's best friend, but what a hassle it is to have to walk them on a daily basis. This lady has put a golf cart to superb use to ease the misery of the daily chores and give her legs a rest while she gives her pooch some walkies.

Some people worry about robots and computers taking their jobs. Others embrace tech to make their lives that little bit easier. Let's face it, you'll probably get better results from Google anyway.

Tablets are great for watching hilarious prank videos on YouTube, but they're also heavy and inconvenient for long-term watching. A selfie stick, a long pole or some clever workmanship can put an end to that misery.

Binge watching Netflix on your phone is taxing on the arms, but creating your own hands-free cinema screen is easy if you have an empty box, a pair of scissors and a love for arts and crafts.

Being lazy and watching TV in bed is great, but having to account for a picture that's incorrectly aligned when you're horizontal can be such a pain. This young chap had the simple yet genius idea of simply popping his television on its side. We're not sure we'd risk that with a modern flatscreen though.

Too lazy to get up and turn the lights out? No problem. Pop some darts into your trusty Nerf gun and shoot the light switch. Of course, this sort of laziness requires plenty of ammo or a crack shot. Otherwise, you'll end up sleeping with the lights on.

Modern packaging is a hassle to open. Theft prevention is all well and good until you can't get into the box to use what you bought. This lazy genius just cut out the middleman and plugged the bulb in anyway.

Sometimes being lazy pays off. We all love a good life hack. Anything that makes life easier is a welcome addition to our knowledgebase. Here a simple tip makes DIY a breeze. Instead of measuring and marking where n you need to drill just photocopy the holes, stick the copy on the wall and drill right through.

This lazy individual managed to get out of cleaning their room (at least temporarily) by using YouTube videos to replicate the noise of a vacuum cleaner.

When you don't have a cardboard box, there's always this option for watching videos on your phone or tablet. We're not sure how comfortable it is, but at least there's no danger of dropping a device on your face.

Mondays are hard work. Dragging yourself into work or college after a hard weekend of relaxing can be too much effort for the modern lazy man. We always wondered why monitors rotated in these weird and wonderful ways. Now we know the answer.

Another case of frustrating packaging or just a clever use of something for its intended purpose? This doorstop is still keeping the door open, so there aren't too many holes we can pick in this lazy person's logic.

You have to walk your dog. You have to clean up after them. You have to bring them food. It's only fair every now and then they return the favour. Here, some clever lazy person has added a bottle opener to their dog's collar, now all they need to do is to train Daisy to bring a bottle too.

When you need to go out, but can't quite bring yourself to leave the comfort of your favourite leather recliner, there are always other options. This lazy genius has created a new form of transport using a comfy seat and a scooter. We're not too sure it's road legal, but we don't doubt its comfort.

Parenting is exhausting, there's no doubt about it. Maybe parents like the one pictured here are onto a trick though - why expend important energy on mundane tasks like going out in public when you can use technology to get around?

Buying pumpkins costs money. Carving pumpkins makes a mess. This smarty-pants may well have spent a little of their money on electricity, but they saved time at Halloween. Time that could be much better spent on stuffing sweets or pulling pranks than cutting up a pumpkin that would inevitably rot and be thrown away anyway.

Looks like we're raising a whole generation of lazy people. In the good old days, we had to suffer wrist ache when scrawling pages and pages of notes during lectures. Now the youth just have to remember to bring their phone or tablet to class and make sure they've got a good enough camera to make the "notes" readable.

The lazy tech user doesn't let things like not having the right equipment hold them back. Making hands-free calls without getting a crick in the neck, even with a corded phone, doesn't have to be difficult.

Microwave on the fritz? Takeaway arrived cold? No problem, just set your hairdryer to hot and gently warm your food until it's ready to eat again. We can't say we'd recommend this one for hygiene reasons, plus on too high a setting you may well just blow all your food across the room, but it's ingenious anyway.

People are always finding clever ways to beat the system. We all love a good fitness tracker to help support us on our goals towards weight loss and a healthier lifestyle, but some days you really just don't want to put in those steps. To ease the guilt, this lazy gadget fan simply taped their Fitbit to a desk fan and watched all the steps roll in.

Walking the dog is another way to clock up your steps for the day, but letting them loose can give you the edge when it comes to hitting your goals. You're only cheating yourself of course, but if the competition is stiff among friends, why not give yourself the edge on the leaderboard.

Clocks are such a bore. Every year when daylight savings time comes around (or ends) we have to adjust all the clocks to the right time. Such a hassle. Why bother when a simple sign will do.

The clever lazy people among us put technology to good use for even the simplest of tasks. Why keep getting up to check on a boiling pot of food when you can use an IP connected camera, baby monitor or even a phone to watch it from afar?

This one equally belongs in the "you had one job" category of internet memes. Someone really couldn't be bothered to move this clock once something else had been erected in front of it. A quick and simple solution solved the problem with very little effort though.

Although we can imagine some initial effort went into setting this up, it was far less hassle than having to cut up a cardboard box and now this kid has a perfect way to view his films with ease.

We bet when Apple first created FaceTime the developers never thought people would use it to keep an eye on food cooking in their oven. They say the first bite is with the eye. Now you can take that first bite over the internet.

Before there was streaming technology for playing games remotely, there was this guy.

Taking a bath and video calling his TV so he could play PlayStation games remotely. You have to admire the sheer brilliance behind this one. Though it makes us a bit nervous to see how close that tablet is balanced to the edge of the bath.