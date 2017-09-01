Best of IFA 2017: 12 best smartphones, speakers, headphones, TVs and more

The IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin is one of the largest in the world. It is also different in that it opens its doors to the public, as well as press and trade visitors.

Many products are launched there each year and this year's event has played host to some amazing new TVs, gadgets, phones and gizmos.

We've been busy beavering around the convention to check out the very best in order to whittle it down to just 12 products we think stole the show.

Here then are our 12 best products of IFA 2017.

The Swift 5 gets the nod because it is one of the lightest laptops we've ever held. Thanks to a clever metal alloy design, the 14-inch laptop weighs less than a kilo - just 970g - so you get a lot of screen real estate yet a truly portable device.

It also sports an Intel Core i7 processor and is claimed to last eight hours on a single charge. The display is Full HD (1920 x 1080) and there is a fingerprint scanner to unlock Windows 10 for extra security.

Designed in partnership with LG, the Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Eclipse is the 4K OLED TV for the most fashion conscious viewer. It comes with the excellent picture performance LG OLED panels are known for, plus the superb webOS 3.5 smart TV platform. However, it also has B&O audio wizardry going on in the soundbar below the screen.

What's more, it's a pretty striking TV and you can pair it with the Danish company's proprietary moving stand, to bring the set closer to you at a touch of a button on the remote. A motorised wall mount is also available.

We actually saw the Ionic ahead of IFA, at a private pre-briefing, but it was fully launched during the show. It is made from aerospace-grade 6,000 aluminium, moulded for a unibody construction.

The smartwatch is water resistant up to 50 metres and can therefore be used while swimming, with dedicated tracking on-board. It also has built-in GPS and a claimed 10 hour battery life for GPS, or four days of standard use. The device also offers Fitbit Pay support, meaning you can make contactless Visa or MasterCard payments from the watch itself for any amount at any contactless terminal.

Another great looking watch is the Garmin Vivomove HR. It is similar in style to the former Vivomove, with a real watch face hiding a smaller touchscreen panel, but now you get wrist-based heart rate monitoring thrown in for good measure.

It will alert you to notifications on your phone, such as emails and messages, but still looks like a conventional analogue watch. One for those who don't want to fully commit to a smartwatch, but who still want connected features.

Announced as part of the Star Wars Force Friday celebrations, Lenovo's AR game tie-in is something completely different and fun in comparison with everything else at IFA 2017.

It comprises a headset you slot your smartphone into, a tracking orb you place on the floor and a Lightsaber controller you can swing about like a Jedi. There are several games planned to be added in time for its November release, but the battles mode we played pitches you up against Kylo Ren or Darth Vader in a proper duel that you see projected onto your visor.

LG's new flagship smartphone was the main focus of the company's IFA 2017 press conference and it's easy to see why. It sports a lovely 6-inch 2880 x 1440 OLED display, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, has 4GB of RAM and offers a 120-degree 13-megapixel, wide-angle camera on the rear, alongside a 16-megapixel snapper.

LG has even employed the talents of B&O Play, which has tuned the device for audio performance. You also get a pair of in-ear headphones from the Danish brand in the box.

The Miele Dialog Oven can cook like a conventional oven, but the more advanced options use electromagnetic waves, owing more to a microwave than a normal cooker. However, you can put metal inside and craft amazing dishes through intelligent programming. It doesn't blitz food in the wrong places and you can even cook fish inside an ice block without melting the ice - we know, we've seen exactly that.

The clever thing is that it's loaded with sensors, so it knows how cooked the food is so can apply the cooking temperatures more cleverly. The oven can also be app-controlled and you can send recipes from your smartphone or tablet straight to the Dialog for it to use and remember in future.

The Motorola Moto X4 is a great mid-range smartphone that won't break the bank. It has a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and 4GB of RAM. Plus, you get three smart assistants for the price of one, in the shape of Alexa, Google Assistant and Motorola's own Moto Voice.

There is a dual lens camera system on the rear, combining 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. And a 16-megapixel front facing camera ensures that users get the best selfies.

Panasonic's first foray into voice assistant speakers is the GA10 and it stands out thanks to a sleek, angular design - many of its rivals are round.

The GA in its name comes from its support of Google Assistant - the same voice recognition and response system used by Google Home. However, with Panasonic's undoubted experience in audio behind it - not least from its Technics offshoot brand - the speaker has Hi-Fi performance to match its connected usability. The Panasonic GA10 will be available in black and silver (grey) from early 2018.

There were plenty of OLED TVs knocking around at IFA 2017, but like the Bang & Olufsen model also included in our 12 best products, Philips 65-inch 9 Series set offers something different to the norm.

It too has a soundbar speaker system build into the stand - in the form of a 6.1 60W affair - but it is the inclusion of Ambilight that offers the most significant alternative. We're very partial to the wall casting light Ambilight proffers and when paired to an OLED panel of this quality you get an seamless viewing experience with the tiniest of bezels almost imperceptible amongst the light show.

Samsung is back with a new smartwatch and this time is focusing on active users who want to combine their daily connected lives with fitness tracking and top grade water resistance.

The Samsung Gear Sport has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display and apps for different healthy pursuits. And when you are on a run, you can even use Spotify offline on the watch as it can store up to 500 songs from the service.

The award-winning Sony MDR-1000X headphones have been improved and refined for this year's replacement model.

Added to the excellent active noise cancellation and audio performance is an automatic noise adjustment technology that adapts to your surroundings in order to balance the listening experience. The headphones will change the balance depending on whether you are in an airport or even in the sky to give you the best possible music playback no matter the location. Even air pressure is taken into account.