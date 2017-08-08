Tile Style and Tile Sport Bluetooth trackers have double the range and Alexa smarts

Tile, the company behind the compact Bluetooth trackers that help you find your misplaced keys and wallets, have introduced the Pro Series, with some notable improvements over the current range.

The Pro Series of trackers: Tile Sport and Tile Style, offer double the Bluetooth range of the Tile Mate and Tile Slim, boasting an impressive 200 foot/60 metre range.

The trackers also now ring louder than before, to make them more audible and easier to find when you ring them from your phone and both are completely waterproof for up to one hour in 1.5 metres of water.

Tile has also made the Style and Sport compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you lose an item with a Tile tracker attached, you can say "Alexa, ask Tile to ring my keys", provided you have the Tile skill enabled.

The same command can be used using Google Assistant on Google Home, Android and iOS. Google Assistant support is available now, Amazon Alexa support will be added later this month.

The Tile Style and Tile Sport differ in their design, the Style comes in a white and gold colour finish and slightly ridged exterior, while the sport comes in a dark slate colour with tread-like design.

Tile has redesigned the companion app, with features specifically for the new products. These include a volume control, ringtone personalisation and a new proximity meter to take into account the fact the new Tiles have an extended Bluetooth range.

The new meter will let you know how close you are to an item by way of visual feedback on screen, useful if an item is hidden underneath something else, or you don't want to disturb someone around you with a ringing noise.

The Tile Style and Tile Sport are available now for £30 each, or £50 for a two-pack. You will be able to choose from either two Sports, two Styles or Style and Sport combo pack comprising one of each.