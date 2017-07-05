This smart wallet lets you take a picture of who's stealing your money

Is there anything more cheesy than videos on crowdfunding sites?

Volterman, a new project on Indiegogo, is no exception. If you can manage to ignore the cringe-worthy trailer, you might actually be impressed by what Volterman has to offer. The whole idea behind the project is that our normal wallets are basic and insecure - and yet they carry our ID cards, credit cards, money, everything. But what if our wallets weren't so dumb? What if they could be smart and secure?

Volterman comes with 512MB of RAM, a built-in camera, and loads of other tech like GPS. It can even double as a Wi-Fi hot spot, thanks to 3G connectivity. You can also use it to charge your phone, or you can pair it over Bluetooth so it can notify you via your phone if you forget your wallet somewhere. And the wallet itself can be charged wirelessly, with an optional leather charging pad.

But that built-in camera is the real stand-out feature. When the wallet is in "lost" mode, it will take a picture of a thief should he or she look into your wallet. The feature is optional, of course. If you're interested in Volterman, it comes in three cardholder, bifold, and travel models. And battery sizes range from 2,000mAh to 5,000mAh. The early-bird price on the cardholder model is $98.

It has a December ship date right now.