See more of your favourite gadgets with all-new Pocket-lint galleries

We're always innovating here at Pocket-lint and the latest improvement to our award-nominated website gives you an easy way to see more of your favourite gadgets, gizmos and games.

We've changed the way our picture galleries work, to make scrolling through a whole swathe of images more obvious, effortless and, equally important, faster.

On any internet browser, on mobile, PC or Mac, you might have noticed arrows have appeared either side of the lead image on a review, feature or other story on Pocket-lint. Click on either using a mouse on a desktop or laptop and it takes you to the next image in a series. And if you're browsing on your phone or tablet, you can just swipe left or right on the pic.

That way you can speed through all the pictures on a review or gallery feature without having to find thumbnails or click through to other pages.

The pictures are also presented in the largest format possible, to give you a sumptuous look at the products we take through our test labs each and every day.

If you don't see the arrows, there isn't a gallery for that page. It's that simple.

The new feature works across all Pocket-lint content, past, present and in the future. We hope you like using it as much as us. And do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

It's one of many innovative ideas we have for Pocket-lint going forward. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as and when they are ready for you to try.

In the meantime, why don't you check out our new gallery images tool on these amazing examples: