Shadow of the Colossus under £20
DJI Mavic Air has been announced and you can purchase it for £769.00 on the DJI site. See this deal here.
You can currently get £5 off when you spend £35 on Argos. See here for more details.
Best Amazon deals
Shadow of Colossus is £22.99 right now on Amazon.
Huawei Watch 2 Sport Smartwatch in black has been reduced from £329 to £199 today.
EA Access - 1 Year Membership [Xbox One - Download Code] is £17.99.
Seagate 4 TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 is £98.00.
SanDisk Ultra 32GB microSDHC Memory Card is £10.95.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Edition is £49.99 on Amazon today.
If you are after a portable hard drive, the Maxtor 4TB USB 3.0 portable hard drive is £94.99.
Football Manager 2018 on PC is a Prime exclusive for £19.99. See this deal here.
Intel Core i7-7700K 4.2 GHz QuadCore processor is £256.75 today.
If you sign into your Amazon app for the first time on your smartphone, Amazon will give you £5 to spend. Read more about this offer here.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Around-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones has been reduced to £159.00 today on Amazon saving you £120.95 off the RRP.
Best deals of the day
Shadow of Colossus is £22.99 on Argos today.
Nintendo Switch grey console + Fifa 18 + accessory Set for £259 when you use code TDX-PHJ4 at checkout.
2 x Amazon Echos £124.98 (each £62.49) or 3 x Amazon Echos £174.97 (each £58.32) on John Lewis. See this offer here.
Amazon Fire 8 with Alexa HD 8 Inch 16GB Tablet Was £79 now £59.
Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa 7 Inch 8GB Tablet Was £49 now £34.
WD My Passport 4TB Portable Hard Drive in red is £90.99 on Argos reduced from £139.99. See this deal here.
HORI Wired MINI Gamepad Controller is £17.85 on Base. See this deal here.
Bose SoundTrue Ultra In Ear Headphones For iOS has been reduced to £46.99 at Argos.
LENOVO IdeaPad 320s is £329.99 on Currys. See this deal here.
Argos have a SIM only deal which includes a £20 e-voucher for Argos and 4GB data, 2000 minutes, 2000 texts on a 30 day rolling contract with Plusnet for £9.00. See this great deal here.
LENOVO IdeaPad 320S-14IKB 14" Laptop which has an i5 processor, 8GB ram, 128GB SSD and a full HD screen has been reduced to £479.99 on Currys.
LENOVO IdeaPad 320s-14IKB 14" Laptop is £329.99 at Currys.
Canon Powershot SX430 plus free printer and accessories is £179.00 on Argos.
Argos have a deal on for the Nintendo 2DS Mario Kart 7 bundle with a free game for £79.99. You also get a £5 gift card when you purchase this deal. See it here.
Amazon offers
Sign up to a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage of The best Amazon deals. You can cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits.
If you haven't already got Amazon Prime and you are a student, you can benefit from a 6 month free trial and 50% off prime (£39 a year) along with other benefits such as 10% off 1000's of text books, free next day delivery. Read more about Amazon student Prime here.
Amazon have a promotion currently running where you can buy 3 books for £10. See all the available books here.
Amazon have 20% off Sony, Motorola and Nokia phones. See this deal here.
Exclusive for Amazon Prime Members: Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi-connected device that reorders your favourite product with the press of a button. Read more about it here.
Amazon are offering £4.49 free credit for Amazon students to rent or purchase a movie. Find out more about this offer here.
You can get 20% off select open-box and used products from Amazon Warehouse. There are plenty of bargains to be found here. See what you can buy with 20% off here.
For a limited time, top up £20 or more using Amazon top up in store and earn a £5 Amazon promotional credit towards your next purchase on Amazon. Find out more about this offer here.
Pocket-lint top 10 purchases
- Amazon Echo Dot - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Echo - See it on Amazon.
- The all new Fire TV Stick with Alexa - See it on Amazon.
- Amazon Music Unlimited - Read more about it on Amazon.
- Rasberry Pi 3 Model B - See it on Amazon.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Power adapter UK/EU 5V 2.5A - See it on Amazon.
- TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug - See it on Amazon.
- Buffalo Classic USB Gamepad for PC - £19.97 on Amazon.
- SanDisk Ultra 64 GB Micro SDXC memory card - See it on Amazon.
- Planet Earth II (4k UHD + Blu-ray) - See it on Amazon.
Best deals of the month
- The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy Blu - Ray - £8.00 on Amazon.
- Power bank 25000mAh Portable Charger - £21.99 on Amazon.
- Xbox One X Project Scorpio 1TB - £549.99 on Amazon.
- 12GB data, unlimited texts, unlimited minutes on ASDA mobile for £10 a month on a 30 day rolling contract - find out more here.
- Fitbit Charge 2 - £89.99 on Currys.
- Forza Motorsport 7: Standard Edition – Xbox One - £20.99 on Amazon.
- Nintendo Switch - £271.00 on 365 games.
- History of The Nintendo 64: Ultimate Guide to the N64's Games & Hardware - free on Amazon.
- Game of Scones: All Men Must Dine - £5.00 on Amazon.
- £200 off a Google Pixel 2 on Carphone Warehouse.
- Nokia 6 - £174.99 - Mobiles.co.uk.
- £15 for 12GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three - find out more here.
- GARMIN Garmin Drive 51LMT-S UK 5" Sat Nav - £89.99 on Currys.
- Super Mario Odyssey on the Nintendo Switch - £47.85 on Amazon.
- Toshiba P300 3TB - £69.97 on Amazon.
- Moto E4 Plus smartphone - £129.99 at John Lewis.
- Bayan Audio Soundbook GO Bluetooth Active - £24.99 on Amazon.
- USB Car Charger, TeckNet PowerDash 4.8A/24W Dual Rapid USB Car Charger - £3.99 on Amazon.
- AUKEY Bluetooth Receiver - £12.98 on Amazon.
Computing
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700 65 W 8/16 Core 3.7 GHz 4 MB CPU - £229.99 on Amazon.
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4 GB Mini Graphics Card - £139.99 on Amazon.
- Microsoft Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard is £39.99 today reduced from £99.99 on Amazon.
Tech and Gadgets
- SANDISK Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Memory Stick - 32 GB - £9.99 on Currys.
- LOGIK Universal USB Travel Adapter - £9.99 on Currys.
- Portable Fan, COO Mini USB rechargeable fan with 2200mAh Power Bank - £9.98 on Amazon.
- APEMAN Action Camera Underwater Camera Wi-Fi 1080P 14MP - £41.99 on Amazon.
Phones
- Sim free apple iPhone SE 32gb mobile phone - space grey - £299.00 on John Lewis.
- Mpow Waterproof Case for iPhone, Google Pixel, HTC, LG, Huawei, Sony, Nokia (2-Pack) - £8.99 on Amazon.
- Vodafone Smart Ultra 7 Mobile Phone - £114.99 on Argos.
- Vodafone Smart V8 - £165.00 on Vodafone.
- OnePlus 5 128GB available now at O2.
- Best iPhone 7 contract deals
- Apple iPhone 7 256GB in red - £749.00 on John Lewis.
Gaming
- Official Xbox Wireless Controller - White - £39.95 on Amazon.
- Troll and I (Nintendo Switch) - £19.70 on Amazon.
- WipEout: Omega Collection (PS4) - £13.99 on Base.
- Mario and Luigi: Super Star Saga + Bowser's Minions (Nintendo 3DS) - £26.85 on Base.
- Horizon Zero Dawn - £29.86 on ShopTo.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition - £149.99 on Amazon.
- Rayman Legend Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) - £20.00 on Amazon.
- Sony PlayStation VR - £319.98 on Amazon.
- Dead by Daylight (PS4) - £19.99 on Amazon.
- Yakuza Kiwami Steel Book Edition (PS4) - £18.69 on Base.
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted (PlayStation Vita) - £9.99 on Base.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Day One Edition (Xbox One) - £7.00 on Amazon.
Audiovisual
- Garmin 1.4-Inch Dash Cam 30 Vehicle Driving Recorder - £61.87 on Amazon.
- DBPOWER 9.5'' Portable DVD Player - £50.99 on Amazon.
Entertainment
- Dragonlands, Books 1 - 3: Hidden, Hunted, and Retribution - free download on Amazon Kindle.
- John Wick 2 - £10.99 on Zavvi.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu Ray - £9.99 on Amazon.
- Hot Wheels Mega Hauler - £11.99 on Argos.
- Monopoly Jackpot from Hasbro Gaming - £9.99 on Argos.
