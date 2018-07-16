Amazing Kindle Prime Day deals: Paperwhite £35 off, Oasis £50 off

Amazon is dramatically discounting two of its top eBook readers for Amazon Prime Day.

Prime members can snag an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis at £74.99 and £179.99 respectively. Amazon Prime Day 2017 runs until the end of play tomorrow, Tuesday 17 July - so this is a limited time offer.

All versions of the Paperwhite and Voyage are discounted, so you can also buy the white Kindle Paperwhite, plus versions of both devices with 3G connectivity as well as the standard Wi-Fi.

You can also choose to have "special offers" - Amazon suggestions on your device - switched on or off. The latter costs a bit more.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi resolution. It also has a built-in illumination to improve reading conditions in all light, whether it is day or night. It makes a great reading device and we'd recommend it to anyone.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis has a 7-inch screen with 300ppi resolution, Amazon's largest Kindle and easily its best. It includes an adaptive front light, which changes brightness depending on ambient lighting conditions and a radical design that's much lighter than the Paperwhite. It's usually expensive, but the £50 price cut should temp Kindle fans.

Amazon Prime membership is required to buy bargains on Prime Day. It usually costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial if you've not been a member before and cancel at any time within the free period.