New Raspberry Pi Zero W is just £9 and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-loaded
The latest Raspberry Pi costs just $10 (£9). And it comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability.
It's called Pi Zero W, and it's an updated version of the $5 Pi Zero that released in November 2015 for $5/£4. Raspberry Pi is a series of small single-board computers developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and the new Pi Zero W is the newest member of the Pi product line.
It is smaller and cheaper than the flagship Pi. It's also identical to the original Zero, but it's double the price and adds a wireless chip to support 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 4.0 (a feature also found in the $35 Pi 3 from 2016). Elsewhere, Pi Zero W features a single-core 1GHz CPU and 512MB of RAM, and because it connects to the internet or wireless peripherals, it's suited for all sort of projects.
Until now, if you wanted to get online with Pi, you had to get a full-sized model. Here are a few other Pi Zero W specs:
- Mini-HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports
- Micro-USB power
- HAT-compatible 40-pin header
- Composite video and reset headers
- CSI camera connector
- 2.6 x1.2x 0.2-inch dimensions
Pi Zero W is available now through the foundation's distributors, like ModMyPi in the UK. It costs £9.60 including VAT.
