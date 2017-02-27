SanDisk will now let you upgrade your iOS device with 256GB of storage

Mobile storage expert SanDisk has introduced two new storage options to its current range of flash drives for iOS devices at Mobile World Congress. The iXpand Flash Drive and Connect Wireless Stick can both seamlessly increase the storage of your iPhone or iPad, and are now available with 256GB of space, for storing around 14,000 photos, up to 10 hours of video and music.

The new versions of both drives means you can now match - or in fact better if you include the storage you already have - the top storage option for iPhones and iPads that you can get from Apple.

The iXpand Drive features both Lightning and USB 3.0 connections so you can transfer files from a Mac or PC directly onto the drive and subsequently onto your iPhone or iPad. SanDisk's iXpand Drive companion app has had a refresh too, and can be used to automatically backup your camera roll and content from social media sites including Facebook and Instagram.

And in case you happen to lose the iXpand Flash Drive, you can rest safe in the knowledge that the app includes encryption software to password-protect files. An update to the app also now means you can cast content from the iXpand Drive to a Chromecast or Amazon Fire device.

The SanDisk Connect Wireless meanwhile can be used to stream any content stored on it to up to three devices at any one time. It's used with the companion SanDisk Connect app, which lets you easily manage and transfer content between iOS, PC and Mac devices.

Both the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and Connect Wireless are available now from Amazon for £175 each.

SanDisk also updated its range of A1 microSD cards, which take advantage of the new A1 specification for super speedy data transfer rates. The company now offers a 256GB Extreme microSDXC memory card for Android smartphones, that can transfer files at rates of up to 100mb/s.

If your Android smartphone has 6.0 Marshmallow or 7.0 Nougat installed, you'll be able to install apps directly onto the memory card and have them load up and operate much quicker than before. It will be available from late March for $199.99.