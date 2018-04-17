What is Android Things and when will the first devices arrive?

Google makes operating systems, and Android Things is the latest example, designed to power lightweight - but not dumb - devices from smart displays to kitchen appliances.

Google now makes a bunch of operating systems. Android powers smartphones and tablets. Wear OS powers wearables like smartwatches. Chrome OS powers laptops and other computers. Android TV powers set-top boxes and televisions (we think this will become Google TV in the future).

Here's everything you need to know about Google's latest OS.

Android Things will power smart devices and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets and the developmental software is in its final stages - meaning we'll probably see devices featuring Android Things soon - maybe even at Google I/O next month.

Originally announced in 2016, Android Things can run on products like connected speakers, smart thermostats, security cameras, routers, and so on. The idea is that, with Android Things, it'll be easier for companies to start shipping IoT hardware, because they’ll be able to use and work with the Android developer tools they've used in the past.

At its core, Android Things is a stripped-down version of Android aimed at more capable smart hardware, rather than simple ones like light bulbs.

The thing is, Android Things, the operating system, isn't exactly new. It's a new name. Last year, Google announced Brillo, an Android-based OS for smart devices and IoT gadgets, but it hasn't done much with the OS since then.

Android Things is a rebranding of Brillo. It's also an update that allows development to be accomplished with “the same developer tools as standard Android", whereas Brillo didn't offer that.

Brillo didn't catch on because experienced developers likely found it difficult to jump in and start work on a new product. Now, because they have access to the same familiar tools, the hope is they can quickly get up to speed.

Yes, Google has released the SDK preview of Android Things. You can learn more about that (and key Android Things concepts). Developer Preview 8 has now been released, meaning we're near to devices being made available with Android Things on board.

Don't think of Android Things as Android or Wear OS, which you plainly see running on a phone or watch, respectively. Android Things is an OS that works in the background but isn't visible. It allows smart devices to handle their own tasks rather than let servers do the processing. Because it is capable of more complex tasks, it's ideal for complex smart devices like printers and locks, rather than basic power outlets.

Also, Android Things devices will be able to integrate with Android and iOS devices through Weave, a communications system that Google launched alongside Brillo. That protocol will also enable Android Things devices to have access to Google Assistant.

