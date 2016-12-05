6 reasons to grab the Probox2 Air this Xmas

If you're looking for inspiration this holiday season, and trying to get as much as you can for your money in a single gadget, the Probox2 Air offers a compelling experience. Despite costing just under £65 in the UK, it has the power to turn your TV in to a smart multimedia station capable of playing games, watching 4K HDR movies or browsing the web.

Here's six reasons why you should consider snapping one up in time for Santa's visit.

The Probox2 Air runs a custom skin on top of Android Marshmallow. That means that, while the user interface is much more like Smart TV than regular Android, it can run any app or game you can run on your Android smartphone. All on the big screen. Whether it be Chrome, your favourite strategy game or a simple Twitter client, you can have it fill your TV display.

Despite costing only £65, it is capable of playing content that meets the most modern standards for resolution, frame rates and dynamic range. It can play video up to UHD 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, and with HDR10 support, it can bring a lot more contrast and vivid-ness to videos and services that support it.

Because it supports DNLA, Airplay and Miracast technology you can beam virtually any content to your TV from any of your devices. Whether you have an Android device, iPhone or iPad, you can mirror or beam your games and videos. That could even mean playing split-screen AirPlay titles4. like Real Racing 2.

Air featured with a new concept (one click swap UI) . It is preloaded with a brand new unique UI (Probox2 APEX UI) so customers can swap between both two nicely designed UI (Probox2 Original UI) and the new APEX UI to enjoy two different user interfaces seamlessly. The new case and UIs are designed in Sweden by our Swedish designer.

There's a microSD slot on the outside of Probox2 Air, so if you have tons of 4K movies and content on a memory card somewhere, you just plug it in and start watching. What's more, because it runs Android Marshmallow, it also feature the ability to adopt an SD card as internal storage. Plug in your microSD card, format it as internal memory and your Probox2 Air treats it as if it was its own internal storage.

Despite packing everything you could want from a multimedia player, the Probox2 Air can fit almost anywhere. You won't need to clear a special place for it just to hook it up to your system. At 99 x 107.5 x 16.3 mm, it's comfortably smaller than an Apple TV. It's so small, it's almost pocket-able.

Moving away slightly from its benefits, and just so that you know what you're getting, the Probox2 Air has plenty to offer on the specification front. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels as well as Bluetooth 4.0.

Powering the entire system is a quad-core 2GHz processor paired with 2GB RAM, with 16GB built-in storage.

It has two USB ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, ethernet port and an optical port alongside the external Wi-Fi antenna designed to offer improved signal and wireless performance.

If you're sold, you can grab the PROBOX2 Air (£65) from Amazon, or the PROBOX2 Air (/w Remote+) (£84.99) also from Amazon.