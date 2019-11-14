Here are the best gadgets and games of the last 12 months, as picked by the industry and public in the EE Pocket-lint Awards.
Whittled down from hundreds of products Pocket-lint reviewed this year, the final 19 winners are the best of the best in their categories.
Whether you're looking for advice on a smartphone to buy or the number one laptop to get, this is the ultimate and definitive list of the best products launched in 2019.
So check out what you should be putting on your Christmas and Birthday lists. And, if you already own any of the chosen few, well done, you've picked a winner already.
Best camera
Fujifilm X-T3
Stand the X-T3 up against any camera of its type in the same price bracket and it'll more than hold its own. Whether for stills, video, static or moving subjects, this Fujifilm takes the benchmark set by the X-T2 and raises it yet another notch.
squirrel_widget_145646
Highly recommended: Panasonic Lumix S1
The S1's ability and resulting image quality make for a great entry in the full-frame market.
Best car
Nissan Leaf e+
The Nissan Leaf is one of our favourite cars and the e+ takes the range to a higher level. It's a hatch rather than a crossover or SUV but offers more space than you might first think. The interior tech and the overall comfort is appealing, making it a very easy car to live with.
Highly recommended: Kia e-Niro
If you're in the market for a practical electric car with bundles of range then the Kia e-Niro is right up the list to consider.
Best fitness tracker
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro
An outstanding sports device with the intelligence to compete with any smartwatch too. The Fenix 6 has great build, is packed full of functions, and the 14 day battery life means there's little to worry about whether you're in the mountains or in the urban jungle.
squirrel_widget_167642
Highly recommended: Fitbit Inspire HR
The Inspire HR offers stacks of features - from heart-rate tracking, to waterproofing, sleep-tracking and beyond - at a great price point.
Best flagship phone
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
If you want to have the best that Apple makes, then you need the iPhone 11 Pro. It's stylish (especially in the Midnight Green finish), feature packed, the battery life is great, and the screen is superb.
squirrel_widget_167226
Highly recommended: Huawei P30 Pro
With great design and colour options, immense battery life, plenty of power, and versatile cameras, the P30 Pro isn't just a photography phone, it's a superb handset all-round.
Best game
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Red Dead Redemption 2 main single-player story is full of poignancy and characters that will live on long after you finish. And then there is Red Dead Online, which is a great extension to the game and is constantly updated for new challenges. Now it's on PC and Stadia, others can join in the fun too.
squirrel_widget_147087
Highly recommended: Borderlands 3
Gearbox created the best Borderlands yet. It feels very familiar to the others in the series, which is to its benefit as that makes it easy to launch straight into, but there is enough new and improved to sate the appetites of fans and newcomers alike.
Best gaming laptop
Alienware m15 R2
Not only a real looker, the Alienware m15 R2 is a powerhouse on the inside too. Great performance, great screen, great software and all-round greatness make for a truly superb gaming laptop.
squirrel_widget_167674
Highly recommended: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531
The Zephyrus S GX531 is the pinnacle of the Asus ROG laptop line-up. It's beautiful and a joy to use.
Best gaming / VR device
Nintendo Switch
The Switch is a revolutionary console. It doesn't fade in the face of PS4 or Xbox One, it strides down it own path. And for many it has redefined on-the-go gaming, not just at-home gaming, thanks to top first-party titles.
squirrel_widget_140007
Highly recommended: Sony PS4 Pro
A fantastic 4K HDR games console that set the standard for the current generation machines for so long.
Best headphones
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Bose is boss when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones and the 700 is proof. It comes with a much higher degree of build quality, comfort and ANC adjustment compared to Bose's formerly renowned QC35 model, along with impressive sound and battery life.
squirrel_widget_158195
Highly recommended: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3
These great-looking over-ear cans are made from high-end materials and are worth considering based on the design alone. The sound is great, too.
Best in-ear headphones
Sony WF-1000XM3
Although Sony isn't the only manufacturer to offer true wireless headphones with adaptive noise-cancellation tech, it has remarkably managed to include over-ear quality ANC performance in earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is also big on audio talents considering the buds' diminutive size.
squirrel_widget_158264
Highly recommended: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
Sound quality is great, these buds can go for at least three hours outside their case, and come with one of the best-designed charging cases on the market.
Best laptop
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
The Surface Laptop 2 is one of the best premium ultraportables out there. Just like its predecessor, it's gorgeous to look at and incredibly well built. Only this time it comes with full Windows 10 off the bat, plus more power than before.
squirrel_widget_146438
Highly recommended: Huawei MateBook 13
The Huawei MateBook 13 looks slick, offers a sharp screen with deep display colour, and has lots of power on tap. It's a relative bargain, too.
Best phone (under £500)
Google Pixel 3a
We love that Google opted to build a more affordable version of its pure Android smartphones, and even used some smart artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the camera and performance is pretty much the same as the pricier models. If what you want is that pure Pixel experience and access to its ace camera setup for less money, then the Pixel 3a is ideal.
squirrel_widget_148686
Highly recommended: OnePlus 7
As an affordable flagship, the OnePlus 7 has all the main features present and correct and will make a superb 5T upgrade or brand new sub-£500 purchase.
Best security camera
Ring Video Doorbell 2
The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is an incredibly useful device - both as a method to communicate with visitors when you're not home, and as a security camera. Thanks to the use of batteries and the simple installation, it's proven extremely popular.
squirrel_widget_142320
Highly recommended: Arlo Ultra
The Arlo Ultra is a great 4K HDR security camera that outshines most of the competition.
Best smart home device
Amazon Echo Show 5
For the price, the Echo Show 5 is a great value device. And, if you've got a specific use for it in mind, such as Skype calling in the living room or to check your Ring doorbell, then it's an even bigger bargain buy.
squirrel_widget_148875
Highly recommended: Philips Hue
Philips Hue is the go-to service for smart lighting. It offers a greater variety of products than other services, allowing a lot more flexibility in your home lighting setup.
Best smartwatch
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple's smartwatch is still the one to beat and although Series 5 doesn't go all out when it comes to innovative new features, the always-on display is much welcomed. WatchOS 6 and the new Watch faces also make for a fantastic leader in the smartwatch genre.
squirrel_widget_167379
Highly recommended: Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41
The Tag Heuer Connected is a good-looking watch that wears well and offers a lot of customisation to get the perfect look for you.
Best soundbar
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
This amazing soundbar uses superior components and state-of-the-art processing to deliver incredibly immersive results and surprisingly deep bass. It also boasts a comprehensive set of features that includes a sophisticated room calibration system.
squirrel_widget_167634
Highly recommended: Sonos Beam
Rather than go down the giant soundbar route, the Sonos Beam shows off what can be achieved in a compact package.
Best speaker
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
This second iteration Wonderboom is every inch as good as the first model. It's an easy recommendation if you're after a compact Bluetooth speaker that will do it all, offer all-round protection and a bassy 360-degree sound. You can even stereo pair two together.
squirrel_widget_148842
Highly recommended: Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation
Far classier than the glut of current smart speakers, more audio adept than the Sonos line-up, the second-gen Qb might have a silly name, but its silly-good sound quality sells it.
Best streaming device
Sky Q
Sky created a system and family of devices to suit all tastes and needs, with a strong multi-room focus and a modern outlook on household entertainment desires. With a vast amount of 4K Ultra HD content on offer, plus Netflix integration, it truly is the yardstick of paid TV.
Highly recommended: Roku Streaming Stick+
We love the experience, we love the ease of use and the quality of the stream that we get from the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+.
Best tablet / 2-in-1
Apple iPad Air
The latest Air is much like an iPad Pro in all but name. So if you can live without the Face ID, uniform bezels and Type-C port, then this 10.5-inch iPad is a very compelling offering. Especially considering its sub-£500 price point.
squirrel_widget_148387
Highly recommended: Apple iPad Pro 12.9
There is so much in the iPad Pro that blurs the lines when it comes to working on the go that it will pique the interest of those who have started to question whether they still need a laptop.
Best TV
Philips OLED+ 984
Philips claims the performance high-ground with this ambitious OLED screen and Hi-Fi sound system combo. Execution is top notch, with excellent image quality and Bowers & Wilkins' trademark audio performance. We suspect it’ll appeal as much to tech fashionistas as AV enthusiasts, too.
squirrel_widget_168082
Highly recommended: LG OLED C9
LG uses AI processing to refine its latest OLED 4K TV, creating a superior image with more depth, saturation, and detail.
EE superfast tech award 2019
Qualcomm X50 5G Modem
The Qualcomm X50 5G modem will be leading the charge into the new era of mobile data. It is capable of download speeds of up to 5Gbps, which is crazily fast and nearly 400 times faster than the current average 4G download speed of 13.5mbps.
Product of the year 2019
Nissan Leaf e+
And so, the most popular product amongst all our winners this year is the Nissan Leaf e+. Not only does it set the standard for a more conscientious, greener future, it's a superb looking car, to boot. Splendid.
Previous Pocket-lint Awards winners
The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards were first held in 2005. Over that time we've rewarded the best gadgets in the industry every year following similar criteria as today.
Over the years, the categories have changed and adapted to reflect the industry at the time, but the core aim has always been the same: to help showcase the best gadgets of the moment, the ones that have the ability to make a difference to our lives, or are just great fun to use.
Here then were the winners going all the way back to our first Awards in 2005...
2018
Product of year 2018: Huawei P20 Pro
- Best game 2018: God of War
- Best camera 2018: Sony A7R III
- Best soundbar 2018: Sonos Beam
- Best smartphone 2018: Huawei P20 Pro
- Best mid-range phone 2018: Honor Play
- Best tablet / 2-in-1 2018: Apple iPad
- Best laptop 2018: Dell XPS 13
- Best on-ear headphones 2019: Sony WH-1000XM3
- Best in-ear headphones 2019: Libratone Track+
- Best TV 2018: Philips OLED 803
- Best home entertainment device 2018: Sky Q
- Best streaming service 2018: BBC iPlayer
- Best smart home device 2018: Google Home
- Best speaker 2018: Sonos One
- Best gaming / VR device 2018: Sony PS4 Pro
- Best fitness device 2018: Fitbit Versa
- Best smartwatch 2018: Apple Watch Series 4
- Best car 2018: Jaguar i-Pace
- EE Superfast Award 2018 (joint winners): Apple A12 Bionic & Huawei Kirin 980
2017
Product of the year 2017: Nintendo Switch
- Best game 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Best interchangeable lens camera 2017: Panasonic Lumix GH5
- Best compact camera 2017: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V
- Best smartphone 2017: Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+
- Best mid-range phone 2017: Honor 9
- Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: Apple iPad Pro 10.5
- Best laptop 2017: Microsoft Surface Laptop
- Best headphones 2017: Bowers & Wilkins PX
- Best in-ear headphones 2017: Sony WF-1000X
- Best TV 2017: LG OLED B7
- Best home entertainment device 2017: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
- Best streaming service 2017: Netflix
- Best smart home device 2017: Amazon Echo
- Best wireless speaker 2017: Sonos Playbase
- Best gaming / VR device 2017: Nintendo Switch
- Best fitness gadget 2017: Garmin Fenix 5
- Best smartwatch 2017: Apple Watch Series 3
- Best car 2017: Range Rover Velar
- EE superfast award 2017: Apple W1 chip
2016
Product of the year 2016: Amazon Echo
- Best game 2016: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Best camera 2016: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
- Best home entertainment device or service 2016: Sky Q
- Best smart home device 2016: Amazon Echo
- Best smartwatch 2016: Apple Watch Series 2
- Best wireless speaker 2016: BeoPlay A1 from B&O Play
- Best headphones 2016: Sony MDR-1000X
- Best tablet 2016: Apple iPad Pro 9.7
- Best fitness tracker 2016: Fitbit Charge 2
- Best TV 2016: Sony ZD9
- Best laptop 2016: Apple MacBook (2016)
- Best VR device 2016: Sony PlayStation VR
- Best phone 2016: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
- Best car 2016: Tesla Model S
2015
Product of the year 2015: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
- Best tablet / 2-in-1 2015: Apple iPad mini 4
- Best laptop 2015: Dell XPS 13
- Best phone 2015: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
- Best camera 2015: Leica Q
- Best game 2015: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Best home entertainment device 2015: Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD
- Best wearable 2015: Apple Watch
- Best speaker 2015: Naim mu-so
- Best headphones 2015: Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8
- Best TV 2015: LG 65EF950V 4K OLED
- Best smarthome device 2015: Philips Hue with Siri
- Best Connected Toy 2015: Sphero BB-8
2014
Product of the year 2014: iPhone 6
- Best game 2014: Alien: Isolation
- Best system camera 2014: Panasonic Lumix GH4
- Best phone 2014: Apple iPhone 6
- Best tablet 2014: Apple iPad Air 2
- Best phablet 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4
- Best laptop / 2-in-1 2014: Apple MacBook Air 2014
- Best home entertainment device 2014: Sony PlayStation 4
- Best headphones 2014: Sony MDR-1A
- Best TV 2014: Sony KD-65X9005B 4K TV
- Best smarthome device 2014: Philips Hue
- Best speaker 2014: Cambridge Audio Go V2
- Best compact camera 2014: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III
- Best wearable 2014: LG G Watch R
- Product of the year 2014: iPhone 6
2013
Product of the year 2013: Apple iPad Air
- Best digital compact camera 2013: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II
- Best digital system camera 2013: Sony Alpha A7
- Best game 2013: Grand Theft Auto V
- Best home entertainment device 2013: Now TV
- Best wearable tech 2013: Pebble
- Best headphones 2013: Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear
- Best portable speakers 2013: Cambridge Audio Minx Go
- Best television 2013: Sony KD-65X9005A 65-inch 4K TV
- Best tablet 2013: Apple iPad Air
- Best mobile phone 2013: HTC One
- Best phablets 2013: Samsung Galaxy Note 3
- Best laptop 2013: MacBook Air 13-inch
2012
Product of the year 2012: Windows 8
- Best digital camera 2012: Nikon D800
- Best laptop 2012: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
- Best app 2012: Google Chrome
- Best game 2012: Journey
- Best home entertainment device 2012: Sky TV
- Best portable audio 2012: iPod Touch 5th generation
- Best TV 2012: Panasonic Viera TX-P50VT50B and the Sony Bravia KDL-46HX853
- Best tablet 2012: Nexus 7
- Best mobile phone 2012: Samsung Galaxy S III
- Innovation of the year 2012: Nike+ Fuelband
2011
Product of the year 2011: Apple iPad 2
- Best digital camera 2011: Sony NEX-5N
- Best laptop 2011: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch
- Best app 2011: Sky Go
- Best game 2011: Batman: Arkham City
- Best home entertainment device 2011: Sonos Play:3
- Best TV 2011: Samsung UE55D8000
- Best tablet 2011: Apple iPad 2
- Best phone 2011: Samsung Galaxy S II
- Innovation of the year 2011: OnLive
2010
Product of the year 2010: Kindle Wi-Fi
- Best audio 2010: Apple iPod touch 4G
- Best app 2010: Amazon Kindle app
- Best game 2010: Angry Birds
- Best TV 2010: Philips 21:9 Cinema 3D
- Best home cinema kit 2010: Xbox 360 S
- Best phone 2010: HTC Desire HD
- Best camera 2010: Canon EOS 550D
- Best computer 2010: Apple iPad
- Innovation of the year 2010: Microsoft Kinect
2009
Product of the year 2009: Spotify
- Best music gadget 2009: Apple iPod touch (3rd gen)
- Best car gadget 2009: TomTom XL Live
- Best digital camera 2009: Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1
- Best laptop 2009: Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch
- Best software 2009: Spotify
- Best game 2009: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Best home cinema gadget 2009: PS3 Slim
- Best mobile phone 2009: HTC Hero
- Best gadget 2009: Eye-Fi
2008
Product Of The year 2008: MSI Wind
- Best music gadget 2008: Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin iPod speakers
- Best car gadget 2008: TomTom One
- Best digital camera 2008: Fujifilm F60fd
- Best laptop 2008: MSI Wind
- Best software/service 2008: Firefox 3
- Best game 2008: LittleBigPlanet
- Best home cinema device 2008: Pioneer KURO PDP-LX5090 television
- Best mobile phone 2008: BlackBerry Storm
- Best email device 2008: Nokia E71
- Best Eco gadget 2008: Pure Evoke Flow
- Innovation of the year 2008: Asus, for the Eee PC
2007
Product of the year 2007: Nintendo Wii
- Best MP3/portable media player 2007: Archos 605 Wi-Fi
- Best headphones 2007: Sennheiser PXC450
- Best DAB radio 2007: Pure Evoke-1S
- Best iPod speaker system 2007: Logic3 i-Station Traveller speakers
- Best mobile phone 2007: Nokia N95 8GB
- Best smartphone 2007: Apple iPhone
- Best mobile phone accessory 2007: Jawbone Bluetooth headset
- Best satnav 2007: Navman S90i
- Best car gadget 2007: Griffin itrip auto
- Best compact digital camera 2007: Fuji FinePix Z5fd digital camera
- Best DLSR digital camera 2007: Canon EOS 40D DSLR digital camera
- Best printer 2007: Kodak EasyShare 5300 All In One Printer
- Best laptop 2007: Sony VAIO VGN-TZ11XN
- Best PC peripheral 2007: Sandisk USB SD Card
- Best VoIP accessory 2007: Philips VOIP841
- Best software 2007: iLife 08
- Best website 2007: Facebook
- Best TV 2007: Pioneer Kuro
- Best home cinema accessory 2007: Apple TV
- Best console game 2007: Gears of War
- Best PC game 2007: Bioshock
- Best games console 2007: Nintendo Wii
- Best sports and fitness Gadget 2007: Timex iControl
- Best green gadget 2007: USBcell
2006
Product of the year 2006: BlackBerry Pearl
- Best MP3/portable media player 2006: Creative Zen Vision:M
- Best mobile phone 2006: Sony Ericsson k800i
- Best mobile phone or MP3 accessory 2006: Bose QuietComfort 3 noise cancelling headphones
- Best GPS unit 2006: TomTom One
- Best compact digital camera 2006: Fujifim Finepix F30
- Best prosumer digital camera 2006: Nikon D80
- Best imaging accessory 2006: HP Photosmart A618 printer
- Best laptop 2006: Apple MacBook Pro
- Best PC peripheral 2006: Logitech MX Revolution mouse
- Best home entertainment device 2006: Sky HD
- Best PC or console game 2006: New Super Mario Brothers (Nintendo DS)
- Best software 2006: Apple iLife '06
- Best website 2006: YouTube
- Best gadget 2006: Nintendo DS Lite
2005
- Best MP3 player 2005: Apple iPod nano
- Best portable media player 2005: Sony PSP console
- Best mobile phone 2005: Samsung SGH-D600
- Best prosumer digital camera 2005: Nikon D50
- Best compact digital camera 2005: Pentax Optio 50
- Best PC or console game 2005: Lumines (PSP)
- Best laptop 2005: Apple 15-inch PowerBook
- Best home entertainment gadget 2005: Sonos Digital Music System
- Best PDA/smartphone 2005: Palm Treo 650
- Best GPS unit 2005: TomTom Go 700
- Best lifestyle gadget 2005: Sony PSP console
- Innovation of the year 2005: Dyson Ball