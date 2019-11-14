Here are the best gadgets and games of the last 12 months, as picked by the industry and public in the EE Pocket-lint Awards.

Whittled down from hundreds of products Pocket-lint reviewed this year, the final 19 winners are the best of the best in their categories.

Whether you're looking for advice on a smartphone to buy or the number one laptop to get, this is the ultimate and definitive list of the best products launched in 2019.

So check out what you should be putting on your Christmas and Birthday lists. And, if you already own any of the chosen few, well done, you've picked a winner already.

Stand the X-T3 up against any camera of its type in the same price bracket and it'll more than hold its own. Whether for stills, video, static or moving subjects, this Fujifilm takes the benchmark set by the X-T2 and raises it yet another notch.

Highly recommended: Panasonic Lumix S1

The S1's ability and resulting image quality make for a great entry in the full-frame market.

The Nissan Leaf is one of our favourite cars and the e+ takes the range to a higher level. It's a hatch rather than a crossover or SUV but offers more space than you might first think. The interior tech and the overall comfort is appealing, making it a very easy car to live with.

Highly recommended: Kia e-Niro

If you're in the market for a practical electric car with bundles of range then the Kia e-Niro is right up the list to consider.

An outstanding sports device with the intelligence to compete with any smartwatch too. The Fenix 6 has great build, is packed full of functions, and the 14 day battery life means there's little to worry about whether you're in the mountains or in the urban jungle.

Highly recommended: Fitbit Inspire HR

The Inspire HR offers stacks of features - from heart-rate tracking, to waterproofing, sleep-tracking and beyond - at a great price point.

If you want to have the best that Apple makes, then you need the iPhone 11 Pro. It's stylish (especially in the Midnight Green finish), feature packed, the battery life is great, and the screen is superb.

Highly recommended: Huawei P30 Pro

With great design and colour options, immense battery life, plenty of power, and versatile cameras, the P30 Pro isn't just a photography phone, it's a superb handset all-round.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 main single-player story is full of poignancy and characters that will live on long after you finish. And then there is Red Dead Online, which is a great extension to the game and is constantly updated for new challenges. Now it's on PC and Stadia, others can join in the fun too.

Highly recommended: Borderlands 3

Gearbox created the best Borderlands yet. It feels very familiar to the others in the series, which is to its benefit as that makes it easy to launch straight into, but there is enough new and improved to sate the appetites of fans and newcomers alike.

Not only a real looker, the Alienware m15 R2 is a powerhouse on the inside too. Great performance, great screen, great software and all-round greatness make for a truly superb gaming laptop.

Highly recommended: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531

The Zephyrus S GX531 is the pinnacle of the Asus ROG laptop line-up. It's beautiful and a joy to use.

The Switch is a revolutionary console. It doesn't fade in the face of PS4 or Xbox One, it strides down it own path. And for many it has redefined on-the-go gaming, not just at-home gaming, thanks to top first-party titles.

Highly recommended: Sony PS4 Pro

A fantastic 4K HDR games console that set the standard for the current generation machines for so long.

Bose is boss when it comes to noise-cancelling headphones and the 700 is proof. It comes with a much higher degree of build quality, comfort and ANC adjustment compared to Bose's formerly renowned QC35 model, along with impressive sound and battery life.

Highly recommended: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

These great-looking over-ear cans are made from high-end materials and are worth considering based on the design alone. The sound is great, too.

Although Sony isn't the only manufacturer to offer true wireless headphones with adaptive noise-cancellation tech, it has remarkably managed to include over-ear quality ANC performance in earbuds. The Sony WF-1000XM3 is also big on audio talents considering the buds' diminutive size.

Highly recommended: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sound quality is great, these buds can go for at least three hours outside their case, and come with one of the best-designed charging cases on the market.

The Surface Laptop 2 is one of the best premium ultraportables out there. Just like its predecessor, it's gorgeous to look at and incredibly well built. Only this time it comes with full Windows 10 off the bat, plus more power than before.

Highly recommended: Huawei MateBook 13

The Huawei MateBook 13 looks slick, offers a sharp screen with deep display colour, and has lots of power on tap. It's a relative bargain, too.

We love that Google opted to build a more affordable version of its pure Android smartphones, and even used some smart artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the camera and performance is pretty much the same as the pricier models. If what you want is that pure Pixel experience and access to its ace camera setup for less money, then the Pixel 3a is ideal.

Highly recommended: OnePlus 7

As an affordable flagship, the OnePlus 7 has all the main features present and correct and will make a superb 5T upgrade or brand new sub-£500 purchase.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is an incredibly useful device - both as a method to communicate with visitors when you're not home, and as a security camera. Thanks to the use of batteries and the simple installation, it's proven extremely popular.

Highly recommended: Arlo Ultra

The Arlo Ultra is a great 4K HDR security camera that outshines most of the competition.

For the price, the Echo Show 5 is a great value device. And, if you've got a specific use for it in mind, such as Skype calling in the living room or to check your Ring doorbell, then it's an even bigger bargain buy.

Highly recommended: Philips Hue

Philips Hue is the go-to service for smart lighting. It offers a greater variety of products than other services, allowing a lot more flexibility in your home lighting setup.

Apple's smartwatch is still the one to beat and although Series 5 doesn't go all out when it comes to innovative new features, the always-on display is much welcomed. WatchOS 6 and the new Watch faces also make for a fantastic leader in the smartwatch genre.

Highly recommended: Tag Heuer Connected Modular 41

The Tag Heuer Connected is a good-looking watch that wears well and offers a lot of customisation to get the perfect look for you.

This amazing soundbar uses superior components and state-of-the-art processing to deliver incredibly immersive results and surprisingly deep bass. It also boasts a comprehensive set of features that includes a sophisticated room calibration system.

Highly recommended: Sonos Beam

Rather than go down the giant soundbar route, the Sonos Beam shows off what can be achieved in a compact package.

This second iteration Wonderboom is every inch as good as the first model. It's an easy recommendation if you're after a compact Bluetooth speaker that will do it all, offer all-round protection and a bassy 360-degree sound. You can even stereo pair two together.

Highly recommended: Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation

Far classier than the glut of current smart speakers, more audio adept than the Sonos line-up, the second-gen Qb might have a silly name, but its silly-good sound quality sells it.

Sky created a system and family of devices to suit all tastes and needs, with a strong multi-room focus and a modern outlook on household entertainment desires. With a vast amount of 4K Ultra HD content on offer, plus Netflix integration, it truly is the yardstick of paid TV.

Highly recommended: Roku Streaming Stick+

We love the experience, we love the ease of use and the quality of the stream that we get from the 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+.

The latest Air is much like an iPad Pro in all but name. So if you can live without the Face ID, uniform bezels and Type-C port, then this 10.5-inch iPad is a very compelling offering. Especially considering its sub-£500 price point.

Highly recommended: Apple iPad Pro 12.9

There is so much in the iPad Pro that blurs the lines when it comes to working on the go that it will pique the interest of those who have started to question whether they still need a laptop.

Philips claims the performance high-ground with this ambitious OLED screen and Hi-Fi sound system combo. Execution is top notch, with excellent image quality and Bowers & Wilkins' trademark audio performance. We suspect it’ll appeal as much to tech fashionistas as AV enthusiasts, too.

Highly recommended: LG OLED C9

LG uses AI processing to refine its latest OLED 4K TV, creating a superior image with more depth, saturation, and detail.

The Qualcomm X50 5G modem will be leading the charge into the new era of mobile data. It is capable of download speeds of up to 5Gbps, which is crazily fast and nearly 400 times faster than the current average 4G download speed of 13.5mbps.

And so, the most popular product amongst all our winners this year is the Nissan Leaf e+. Not only does it set the standard for a more conscientious, greener future, it's a superb looking car, to boot. Splendid.

The Pocket-lint Gadget Awards were first held in 2005. Over that time we've rewarded the best gadgets in the industry every year following similar criteria as today.

Over the years, the categories have changed and adapted to reflect the industry at the time, but the core aim has always been the same: to help showcase the best gadgets of the moment, the ones that have the ability to make a difference to our lives, or are just great fun to use.

Here then were the winners going all the way back to our first Awards in 2005...

Product of year 2018: Huawei P20 Pro

Best game 2018: God of War

Best camera 2018: Sony A7R III

Best soundbar 2018: Sonos Beam

Best smartphone 2018: Huawei P20 Pro

Best mid-range phone 2018: Honor Play

Best tablet / 2-in-1 2018: Apple iPad

Best laptop 2018: Dell XPS 13

Best on-ear headphones 2019: Sony WH-1000XM3

Best in-ear headphones 2019: Libratone Track+

Best TV 2018: Philips OLED 803

Best home entertainment device 2018: Sky Q

Best streaming service 2018: BBC iPlayer

Best smart home device 2018: Google Home

Best speaker 2018: Sonos One

Best gaming / VR device 2018: Sony PS4 Pro

Best fitness device 2018: Fitbit Versa

Best smartwatch 2018: Apple Watch Series 4

Best car 2018: Jaguar i-Pace

EE Superfast Award 2018 (joint winners): Apple A12 Bionic & Huawei Kirin 980

Product of the year 2017: Nintendo Switch

Best game 2017: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Best interchangeable lens camera 2017: Panasonic Lumix GH5

Panasonic Lumix GH5 Best compact camera 2017: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V Best smartphone 2017: Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ Best mid-range phone 2017: Honor 9

Honor 9 Best tablet / 2-in-1 2017: Apple iPad Pro 10.5

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 Best laptop 2017: Microsoft Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop Best headphones 2017: Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX Best in-ear headphones 2017: Sony WF-1000X

Sony WF-1000X Best TV 2017: LG OLED B7

LG OLED B7 Best home entertainment device 2017: Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Best streaming service 2017: Netflix

Netflix Best smart home device 2017: Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Best wireless speaker 2017: Sonos Playbase

Sonos Playbase Best gaming / VR device 2017: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Best fitness gadget 2017: Garmin Fenix 5

Garmin Fenix 5 Best smartwatch 2017: Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 Best car 2017: Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar EE superfast award 2017: Apple W1 chip

Product of the year 2016: Amazon Echo

Best game 2016: Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Best camera 2016: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Best home entertainment device or service 2016: Sky Q

Sky Q Best smart home device 2016: Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo Best smartwatch 2016: Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 2 Best wireless speaker 2016: BeoPlay A1 from B&O Play

BeoPlay A1 from B&O Play Best headphones 2016: Sony MDR-1000X

Sony MDR-1000X Best tablet 2016: Apple iPad Pro 9.7

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 Best fitness tracker 2016: Fitbit Charge 2

Fitbit Charge 2 Best TV 2016: Sony ZD9

Sony ZD9 Best laptop 2016: Apple MacBook (2016)

Apple MacBook (2016) Best VR device 2016: Sony PlayStation VR

Sony PlayStation VR Best phone 2016: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Best car 2016: Tesla Model S

Product of the year 2015: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Best tablet / 2-in-1 2015: Apple iPad mini 4

Apple iPad mini 4 Best laptop 2015: Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 Best phone 2015: Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge Best camera 2015: Leica Q

Leica Q Best game 2015: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Best home entertainment device 2015: Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD

Amazon Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD Best wearable 2015: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Best speaker 2015: Naim mu-so

Naim mu-so Best headphones 2015: Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H8 Best TV 2015: LG 65EF950V 4K OLED

LG 65EF950V 4K OLED Best smarthome device 2015: Philips Hue with Siri

Philips Hue with Siri Best Connected Toy 2015: Sphero BB-8

Product of the year 2014: iPhone 6

Best game 2014: Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation Best system camera 2014: Panasonic Lumix GH4

Panasonic Lumix GH4 Best phone 2014: Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Best tablet 2014: Apple iPad Air 2

Apple iPad Air 2 Best phablet 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Best laptop / 2-in-1 2014: Apple MacBook Air 2014

Apple MacBook Air 2014 Best home entertainment device 2014: Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Best headphones 2014: Sony MDR-1A

Sony MDR-1A Best TV 2014: Sony KD-65X9005B 4K TV

Sony KD-65X9005B 4K TV Best smarthome device 2014: Philips Hue

Philips Hue Best speaker 2014: Cambridge Audio Go V2

Cambridge Audio Go V2 Best compact camera 2014: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 III Best wearable 2014: LG G Watch R

LG G Watch R Product of the year 2014: iPhone 6

Product of the year 2013: Apple iPad Air

Best digital compact camera 2013: Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 II Best digital system camera 2013: Sony Alpha A7

Sony Alpha A7 Best game 2013: Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V Best home entertainment device 2013: Now TV

Now TV Best wearable tech 2013: Pebble

Pebble Best headphones 2013: Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear

Sennheiser Momentum On-Ear Best portable speakers 2013: Cambridge Audio Minx Go

Cambridge Audio Minx Go Best television 2013: Sony KD-65X9005A 65-inch 4K TV

Sony KD-65X9005A 65-inch 4K TV Best tablet 2013: Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air Best mobile phone 2013: HTC One

HTC One Best phablets 2013: Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Best laptop 2013: MacBook Air 13-inch

Product of the year 2012: Windows 8

Best digital camera 2012: Nikon D800

Nikon D800 Best laptop 2012: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Best app 2012: Google Chrome

Google Chrome Best game 2012: Journey

Journey Best home entertainment device 2012: Sky TV

Sky TV Best portable audio 2012: iPod Touch 5th generation

iPod Touch 5th generation Best TV 2012: Panasonic Viera TX-P50VT50B and the Sony Bravia KDL-46HX853

Panasonic Viera TX-P50VT50B and the Sony Bravia KDL-46HX853 Best tablet 2012: Nexus 7

Nexus 7 Best mobile phone 2012: Samsung Galaxy S III

Samsung Galaxy S III Innovation of the year 2012: Nike+ Fuelband

Product of the year 2011: Apple iPad 2

Best digital camera 2011: Sony NEX-5N

Sony NEX-5N Best laptop 2011: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Best app 2011: Sky Go

Sky Go Best game 2011: Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham City Best home entertainment device 2011: Sonos Play:3

Sonos Play:3 Best TV 2011: Samsung UE55D8000

Samsung UE55D8000 Best tablet 2011: Apple iPad 2

Apple iPad 2 Best phone 2011: Samsung Galaxy S II

Samsung Galaxy S II Innovation of the year 2011: OnLive

Product of the year 2010: Kindle Wi-Fi

Best audio 2010: Apple iPod touch 4G

Apple iPod touch 4G Best app 2010: Amazon Kindle app

Amazon Kindle app Best game 2010: Angry Birds

Angry Birds Best TV 2010: Philips 21:9 Cinema 3D

Philips 21:9 Cinema 3D Best home cinema kit 2010: Xbox 360 S

Xbox 360 S Best phone 2010: HTC Desire HD

HTC Desire HD Best camera 2010: Canon EOS 550D

Canon EOS 550D Best computer 2010: Apple iPad

Apple iPad Innovation of the year 2010: Microsoft Kinect

Product of the year 2009: Spotify

Best music gadget 2009: Apple iPod touch (3rd gen)

Apple iPod touch (3rd gen) Best car gadget 2009: TomTom XL Live

TomTom XL Live Best digital camera 2009: Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1

Panasonic Lumix DMC-GF1 Best laptop 2009: Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Best software 2009: Spotify

Spotify Best game 2009: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Best home cinema gadget 2009: PS3 Slim

PS3 Slim Best mobile phone 2009: HTC Hero

HTC Hero Best gadget 2009: Eye-Fi

Product Of The year 2008: MSI Wind

Best music gadget 2008: Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin iPod speakers

Bowers and Wilkins Zeppelin iPod speakers Best car gadget 2008: TomTom One

TomTom One Best digital camera 2008: Fujifilm F60fd

Fujifilm F60fd Best laptop 2008: MSI Wind

MSI Wind Best software/service 2008: Firefox 3

Firefox 3 Best game 2008: LittleBigPlanet

LittleBigPlanet Best home cinema device 2008: Pioneer KURO PDP-LX5090 television

Pioneer KURO PDP-LX5090 television Best mobile phone 2008: BlackBerry Storm

BlackBerry Storm Best email device 2008: Nokia E71

Nokia E71 Best Eco gadget 2008: Pure Evoke Flow

Pure Evoke Flow Innovation of the year 2008: Asus, for the Eee PC

Product of the year 2007: Nintendo Wii

Best MP3/portable media player 2007: Archos 605 Wi-Fi

Archos 605 Wi-Fi Best headphones 2007: Sennheiser PXC450

Sennheiser PXC450 Best DAB radio 2007: Pure Evoke-1S

Pure Evoke-1S Best iPod speaker system 2007: Logic3 i-Station Traveller speakers

Logic3 i-Station Traveller speakers Best mobile phone 2007: Nokia N95 8GB

Nokia N95 8GB Best smartphone 2007: Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone Best mobile phone accessory 2007: Jawbone Bluetooth headset

Jawbone Bluetooth headset Best satnav 2007: Navman S90i

Navman S90i Best car gadget 2007: Griffin itrip auto

Griffin itrip auto Best compact digital camera 2007: Fuji FinePix Z5fd digital camera

Fuji FinePix Z5fd digital camera Best DLSR digital camera 2007: Canon EOS 40D DSLR digital camera

Canon EOS 40D DSLR digital camera Best printer 2007: Kodak EasyShare 5300 All In One Printer

Kodak EasyShare 5300 All In One Printer Best laptop 2007: Sony VAIO VGN-TZ11XN

Sony VAIO VGN-TZ11XN Best PC peripheral 2007: Sandisk USB SD Card

Sandisk USB SD Card Best VoIP accessory 2007: Philips VOIP841

Philips VOIP841 Best software 2007: iLife 08

iLife 08 Best website 2007: Facebook

Facebook Best TV 2007: Pioneer Kuro

Pioneer Kuro Best home cinema accessory 2007: Apple TV

Apple TV Best console game 2007: Gears of War

Gears of War Best PC game 2007: Bioshock

Bioshock Best games console 2007: Nintendo Wii

Nintendo Wii Best sports and fitness Gadget 2007: Timex iControl

Timex iControl Best green gadget 2007: USBcell

Product of the year 2006: BlackBerry Pearl

Best MP3/portable media player 2006: Creative Zen Vision:M

Creative Zen Vision:M Best mobile phone 2006: Sony Ericsson k800i

Sony Ericsson k800i Best mobile phone or MP3 accessory 2006: Bose QuietComfort 3 noise cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 3 noise cancelling headphones Best GPS unit 2006: TomTom One

TomTom One Best compact digital camera 2006: Fujifim Finepix F30

Fujifim Finepix F30 Best prosumer digital camera 2006: Nikon D80

Nikon D80 Best imaging accessory 2006: HP Photosmart A618 printer

HP Photosmart A618 printer Best laptop 2006: Apple MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro Best PC peripheral 2006: Logitech MX Revolution mouse

Logitech MX Revolution mouse Best home entertainment device 2006: Sky HD

Sky HD Best PC or console game 2006: New Super Mario Brothers (Nintendo DS)

New Super Mario Brothers (Nintendo DS) Best software 2006: Apple iLife '06

Apple iLife '06 Best website 2006: YouTube

YouTube Best gadget 2006: Nintendo DS Lite