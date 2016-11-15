That Lumee light-up case Kim K uses has been updated to Lumee Two

Lumee Two is here, so prepare for an onslaught of fresh selfies on Instagram.

The original Lumee is a phone case that offers better lighting for selfies. It glows, giving you that extra oomph you need when not in natural lighting. Although many reviews have argued whether it improves selfies, we've all seen the selfie queen, Kim Kardashian, use a Lumee case in countless selfies. She may be paid to use the case, but that hasn't stopped other celebs from giving it a try.

For those of you who have been waiting to buy a Lumee (maybe because of the $60 price), now is the time. Not only has the original LED front-lit case been given a steep discount, but the company has launched a second-generation case version that is slimmer and 93-per cent brighter than the original. It also features a dimmer button and is described as being more durable by Lumee.

The Lumee Two fits over the iPhone 7 and all iPhone 6 models. It costs $59.95 and is available now in matte black, white, or rose gold, as well as glossy white. You can buy it from Best Buy online as well as Best Buy stores in the US and Canada. It's also available from Lumee.com.