The biggest tech event in the calendar, CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show), rolls around each and every January, bringing heaps of new announcements and product launches.

While the 2021 event was rather different - like many shows and launches since early 2020 - the organiser of the show, the US Consumer Electronics Association (CTA) ran a full event in Las Vegas for CES 2022. We're expecting 2023 to be a bumper year, as everyone gets back into the swing of normal life.

When is CES 2023?

CES 2023 officially started on Thursday 5 January and runs through to Sunday 8 January 2023. Most of the announcements took place on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 January as those are the press, analyst and media days.

Who attends CES?

CES is an industry event so the public cannot attend. But anyone connected to the consumer electronics industry can apply for a pass. In 2019 over 182,000 people attended, which was the show's then capacity. That included 69,000 exhibitors (across more than 4,000 represented companies) and almost 7,000 members of the media. The CTA reported that CES 2023 saw over 115,000 industry attendees, with over 3200+ companies exhibiting.

The biggest announcements at CES 2023

CES is the first opportunity for many companies to show off their products for the coming year - as well as showing off future technologies. While it's dominated by big brands, it's also an opportunity for smaller companies to showcase either great inventions, or products that, quite frankly, will never see the light of day again.

We focus on the products that are likely to have an impact on the whole year, the big hitters, the stuff that matters. Here's a rundown of what we think matters.

Acer at CES 2023

Acer updated the Aspire line, the Swift line and made some Predator and Nitro announcements, as well as launching the Halo Swing, a smart speaker designed for the outdoors.

AMD at CES 2023

AMD's president and CEO Lisa Su delivered a keynote presentation at CES to outline the brand's next-generation 7000-series mobile CPUs.

We also saw three new desktop chips that sport AMD's 3D V-cache technology, with 16 cores on the flagship processor.

AMD also launched its RX 7000 mobile GPUs, ideal for 1080p gaming on ultra settings or for content creation uses on top-end gaming laptops.

Asus at CES 2023

Asus launched its new Zenbook models, all featuring OLED displays and the latest Intel and Nvidia chips. It also showed off a Chromebook designed specifically for cloud gaming, with a 144Hz display and RGB backlit keyboard.

One of the biggest surprises, though, was its Spatial Vision glasses-free 3D OLED displays. We took one for a spin, and it was very impressive.

The brand's ROG gaming event took place on 3 Jan and revealed some seriously high-spec laptops, a 540Hz gaming monitor, a special edition Aim Lab mouse and an impressive 75% keyboard with an OLED display.

BMW at CES 2023

BMW chairman Oliver Zipse outlined BMW's vision of the future during the brand's 2023 keynote. This included a colour-changing concept car called the BMW i Vision Dee and plans to introduce full-windscreen heads-up displays in its cars from 2025. There was also an insight into the next version of BMW's infotainment system, which will run on Android.

Fossil at CES 2023

Fossil announced the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, which combines traditional hands with an E Ink display to deliver smart functions, making a nice function of classic and tech savvy design.

Garmin at CES 2023

Garmin has announced Dash Cam Live, and it sports LTE connectivity for always-connected recording.

HTC at CES 2023

HTC used CES 2023 to unveil the HTC Vive XR Elite, a new standalone headset that evolves the HTC Vive Flow's design into something more substantial. It offers a range of VR and XR functions and is nice and light to wear.

Intel at CES 2023

Intel kicked off the show with one of the earliest keynotes. The brand showed off its 13th Gen Intel mobile hardware, including the first-ever 24-core laptop CPU. It also revealed new N-series processors for Chromebooks and expanded its range of desktop chips.

Lenovo at CES 2023

Lenovo announced the IdeaPad Pro, IdeaPad Slim and the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, to get started, but the but hitters are the Lenovo Yobga Book 9i with multiple displays, the Lenovo Tab Extreme which is packed with power and the Lenovo Smart Paper - another E Ink writing device.

LG at CES 2023

LG showed off an almost completely wire-free OLED TV, that streams content from a Zero Connect media box, and only needs a power cable for the TV itself.

LG Display revealed its third-generation OLED panel tech, which we can expect to see in future TVs, with an astonishing 2,100 nit peak brightness.

We've also seen the InstaView fridge, where you can knock on the door panel to turn it transparent so you can see inside. Along with the LG ArtCool Gallery - an aircon unit with a 27-inch display for artwork or photos.

LG announced new soundbars at the show, and we've seen an interesting new camera module from LG Innotek.

The brand has also unveiled new laptops for its popular Gram series, including two all-new models the LG Gram UltraSlim and LG Gram Style.

L'Oreal at CES 2023

Perhaps surprisingly, L'Oreal likes a bit of tech and it used CES 2023 to show off the Brow Magic, which will print your perfect eyebrows onto your face, as well as the Hapta, a clever device to make lipstick application easier for those who have limited mobility.

Motorola at CES 2023

Motorola didn't appear in the traditional sense at CES, but did see parent brand Lenovo announce the ThinkPhone by Motorola. Yes, it picks up on Lenovo's ThinkPad idea and puts that into a Motorola-branded phone, including a red multi-function button at the side. It's very much pitched at the business community.

It's also confirmed that the next Motorola Defy will offer satellite communication. This phone, built by UK brand Bullitt, wasn't launched at CES, it's just being teased.

Nanoleaf at CES 2023

Nanoleaf used CES to show off a range of new devices in the growning family - it's not just about those hexagons. Nanoleaf supports Matter, and it has added a system to react to your TV for a Philips Amblight-style effect, as well as some ceiling lights and a range of switches.

Nvidia at CES 2023

Nvidia kicked things off early on 3 Jan 3 announcing its 40-series laptop GPUs along with Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate, which allows for cloud gaming with an RTX 4080.

It also announced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti desktop GPU, which seems very similar to its "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB.

Panasonic at CES 2023

Panasonic used its CES press conference to talk about sustainability, whilst also announcing its latest flagship television - the MZ2000. The MZ2000 will come in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch display sizes and it brings with it a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a 150 per cent increase in peak brightness.

It also launched the Lumix S5II, the first Panasonic camera to benefit from phase detect autofocus.

Razer at CES 2023

Razer announced a number of additions to its gaming-focused devices, including a gaming chair with built-in surround sound, a beam-forming soundbar for gamers, a new webcam and updates to the Razer Blade line - with 18, 16 and 14 models.

Ring at CES 2023

Ring made a move beyond the home with the Ring Car Cam. This puts a camera in your car so you can keep an eye on it.

Samsung at CES 2023

Samsung unveiled a range of products across smart home, computing, displays and TV.

The 2023 TV selection includes OLED, Micro LED and Neo QLED varieties. There's also a new integration with Philips Hue, that can sync your smart lighting with the on-screen action.

We saw a new smart oven that uses AI and cameras to aid in cooking and prevent burned grub.

The Galaxy Book 2 Go was unveiled and sports a Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset. Meanwhile, Samsung's already massive gaming monitors got even bigger.

There's a new Matter-compliant SmartThings hub and it'll allow you to connect to thermostats, lighting and power outlets and more.

Sony at CES 2023

Sony used its press conference at CES 2023 to reveal the Afeela concept car that has been created in partnership with Honda, expected to be on the roads by 2026.

It also gave us a first look at the Gran Turismo film adaptation starring Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour.

Sony was also running its first demos of the PlayStation VR2.

VW at CES 2023

VW has used CES 2023 to show off the VW ID.7. This is the first reveal of VW's next electric car, this time in sedan/saloon form, but still based on the MEB platform. It's promising 434 miles of range, but at the moment we don't really know what it looks like, as VW is keeping it under this special colour-changing camouflage.