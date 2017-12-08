CES 2018: What is it and what to expect from the technology show

Consumer electronics show CES is one of the biggest tech events of the year, similar to Mobile World Congress, and we expect CES 2018 to showcase a truck load of new gadgets, TVs, cars and initiatives that'll take our breath away.

The one thing that defines CES is virtually all the world's tech manufacturers (except Apple and a couple of others) getting together to launch the next big thing in technology, kickstarting the trends for 2018 and showing off all the hot products to get excited about.

We will be covering all the news that matters as it happens, as well as bringing you our first impressions and insights into 2018's tech as the Vegas show unveils its tech treats but for now, here is what we might be able to expect at CES 2018, which starts on 9 January.

Amazon doesn't attend CES but that doesn't mean you won't hear the company's name mentioned. At CES 2017, Amazon managed to walk into just about every product thanks to its Alexa personal assistant being behind a lot of the interesting technology that launched.

There were Alexa-power fridges, Alexa-powered cars and Alexa-powered lights at the 2017 show and no doubt 2018 will show the same love for Alexa so while you might not see a new Echo from Amazon launch at CES 2018, you can bet on at least a couple of Alexa-powered devices.

Asus launched the ZenFone AR smartphone at CES 2017, built for 3D scanning and working with Google Tango to help you capture the world around you in more dimensions. It also announced the one of the most interesting Chromebooks we'd seen at the time in the Asus Chromebook Flip, or C302, to use its official name.

It's not yet known what will appear from the company at the 2018 show, but we'd expect something in both the mobile and laptop departments.

Yes, BlackBerry is still around and though it is now under TCL for hardware, it teased its first flagship smartphone of 2017 at the show in January and TCL is confirmed to attend the 2018 show.

The widely-rumoured Mercury, a keyboard touting smartphone running full Android, was shown off in prototype form at CES 2017 before launching properly later in 2017 so it wouldn't be surprising to see another smartphone teaser at CES 2018, giving us an idea of what devices we can expect from the company for the rest of the year.

Casio launched an updated version of its rugged outdoor watch, the WSD-F20 at CES 2017. The device arrived in April 2017 on Android Wear 2.0 and featured a dual-layer display, able to slip into a lower power monochrome mode for simple tasks like checking the time while also supercharging GPS, enabling offline mapping and navigation for when you're truely disconnected.

The company is confirmed as an exhibitor for the 2018 show so we'd expect to see a new wearable appear, perhaps the WSD-F30?

Dell used CES 2017 to announce an exciting development of one of the hottest notebooks around, the XPS, in the form of 13-inch a 2-in-1 hybrid model.

It is confirmed to attend CES 2018 so we'd expect to see some more developments in the laptop or 2-in-1 sector, perhaps even both.

Garmin announced the excellent Fenix 5 sports watch at CES 2017, an adventurer's watch that promised 24 hours of GPS tracking, with full support for runners, riders and adventurous types. It went on to win the Pocket-lint Gadget Award for Best Fitness Tracker in 2017 so there are some high expectations on Garmin for 2018's show.

The fitness company is confirmed as an exhibitor for CES 2018 so fingers crossed for another brilliant wearable to add to its huge existing portfolio.

Honor announced the Honor 6X at CES 2017, a budget smartphone that offered a surprising number of top-spec features, like a dual camera on the rear and a design that made it one of the hottest mid-range devices around at the time.

The company recently announced the Honor 7X and Honor View 10 smartphones so it isn't clear if we will see anything from it at CES 2018, or if we do, what, but you never know.

HP used CES 2017 to announce an update to its Spectre x360 notebooks. The gorgeous 4K HP Spectre x360 was an impressive looking machine, and one of the hottest Windows devices to come out of the 2017 show.

It's not yet clear if the company is attending CES 2018, but if it is, we'd expect to see another laptop launch, hopefully as great as the Spectre x360.

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei launched the Mate 9 Pro at CES 2017, which was 99 per cent the Porsche Design version of the Mate 9 but without the hefty price tag.

We've already seen the Mate 10 Pro launch in 2017 so it's not clear what Huawei might use CES 2018 to unveil, if anything, but chances are it will have something smartphone or wearable-related up its sleeve.

Lenovo announced a range of updates to its notebooks at CES 2017, including the Miix 720 2-in-1 and a smart speaker in a range of colours running Amazon's Alexa called Smart Assistant.

The company is attending CES 2018, but what it will unveil is not yet known. We'd expect to see at least one new laptop, probably Snapdragon-powered and it wouldn't be surprising to see a 2-in-1 as well at the very least.

LG is notorious for making pre-annoucements before trade shows, CES included. Last year, it announced a range of products before CES started, making way for the big announcements at the show. And big they were.

There was the LG Signature OLED TV W, a TV only 2.5mm thick, updates to its "regular" OLED TVs, including the Pocket-lint award-winning B7, an Ultra HD blu-ray player that was first to support Dolby Vision, the LG Hub Robot, a cuter take on Amazon's Echo, and it also stuffed Alexa into a fridge.

So what will CES 2018 bring? Well, we will probably know a couple of confirmed devices before the show officially kicks off but expect another update to its OLED TVs at least, along with a number of other surprises. There has been talk of the upcoming G7 flagship smartphone appearing, though we aren't holding our breath for this.

Netatmo used CES 2017 to announce plans to future connect your smart home. The first big announcement was a partnership with Velux, the window manufacturer, while the second came in the form of a Smart Smoke Alarm offering HomeKit and IFTTT compatibility.

The company is confirmed to attend CES 2018 so we'd expect a couple of new launches within the smart home sector from it though whether this will be another partnership announcement, a product launch or both is not yet known.

Nvidia announced a new Shield TV set-top box fully-loaded with entertainment potential, offering Android gaming, Android TV, as well as positioning itself as a Google Assistant-power smart hub at CES 2017. It also announced the Shield Spot, a little device that plugs into the wall and connects to the console via Wi-Fi, meaning you can access Google Assistant all around your house.

Nvidia is also confirmed to be attending CES 2018, like others in this list, but what we will see from the company is not yet known.

Panasonic used CES 2017 to launch the an OLED TV in the EZ1002, along with three Ultra HD Blu-ray players and two cameras in the form of the Lumix GH5 and Lumix GX800.

Nothing has been confirmed as yet but Panasonic will be at CES 2018 and we wouldn't be surprised to see a range of products unveiled, from TVs to cameras and perhaps even some smart home devices for good measure.

Qualcomm used CES 2017 to double-down on the message that the Snapdragon 835 would be driving the flagship smartphones of 2017. With the company having just announced what the Snapdragon 845 will be capable of at its Snapdragon Summit, we'd expect CES 2018 to double down on the message that this new chip will be driving the 2018 flagship smartphones.

Don't expect to learn which devices at CES 2018 though, as this will likely be something unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2018.

Samsung announced a refreshed range of its Galaxy A series smartphones, a Powerbot VR7000 remote vacuum cleaner, updated connected fridge in the Family Hub 2 and a new line-up of QLED TVs at CES 2017.

Needless to say, like LG, Samsung will no doubt have several devices ready for a CES 2018 unveiling. There have been a couple of rumours to suggest the Galaxy S9 flagship smartphone will appear at the Vegas show but we're doubtful. We do expect to see some new TVs though, along with a few other updates, possibly in the smart home sector too.

Sony pulled a blinder at CES 2017, revealing an OLED TV - the Bravia A1 - which combined not only stunning picture quality, but uses the entire screen as a speaker, while the stand doubled as a subwoofer. It also revealed a full line-up of refreshed XE series televisions and a Ultra HD Blu-ray player.

It's not yet clear what Sony might announce at CES 2018 but the Japanese company will be there so expect a couple of new devices, probably in the TV sector and maybe even mobile.