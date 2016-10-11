Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker helps you find your lost keys and is now smaller than ever before

Tile is a company that knows that we lose or mislay things, that's why it created a range of Bluetooth trackers that you can attach to your everyday items to help you find the again.

Tile recently released the Slim, which is a small card that can slip into your purse or wallet and now it's release the Mate. The Tile Mate is a redesigned version of the Original.

Tile says the Mate is 25 percent smaller than the Original and is designed to be used with keys, purses or even luggage thanks to a small hole in the top corner that can be attached to keyrings.

You can assign one of four ringtones to the Mate Bluetooth tracker, which you ring using the smartphone app. But if you lose your phone, but have the tracker to hand, you can use it to ring your phone, even if it's on silent, and be reunited once again. You can see the last place the Tile Mate was on a map through the smartphone app, but if it's not there when you go to get it, you can get help from the Tile Community to find it again.

Mike Farley, Co-Founder and CEO of Tile said: "With Tile Mate and Tile Slim, we continue to push the design of our products to bring consumers peace of mind in multiple shapes and sizes. In combination with our app and smart location network, Tile Mate and Tile Slim work together to help people find their keys, wallet, phone, just about anything".

You can pick up a Tile Mate now for £23 for £65 for a pack of four. You can also get a Tile Mate and Tile Slim combo pack of four tiles for £85.