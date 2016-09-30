  1. Home
  2. Gadgets
  3. Gadget news

A Game of Thrones gets digital book makeover

1/5 Apple

- Available through Apple iBooks

- Offer readers additional content

George RR Martin has announced his A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy novel series will be republished as digital editions, available exclusively through Apple’s iBooks platform. So far only the first novel, A Game of Thrones, has been given the digital treatment, with the following books in the series to arrive in the coming months.

The new version will be known as A Game of Thrones: Enhanced Edition, and will offer a host of additional content to accompany the book to mark the 20th anniversary since it was first published.

George RR Martin said of the new versions: “We’re now entering a new period in the history of publishing”,

“The digital book gives readers the ability to experience all this rich secondary material that had not been possible before. These enhanced editions include sigils, family trees and glossaries”.

“Anything that confuses you, anything you want to more about, it’s right there at your fingertips. It’s an amazing next step in the world of books”.

A Game of Thrones: Enhanced Edition, is available to download now through iBooks for £5.99. A Clash of Kings, the second novel in the series is due for release on 27 October, A Storm of Swords lands on 15 December and A Feast for Crows and A Dance of Dragons will be released in February and March 2017 respectively.

A Game of Thrones will also come bundled with an excerpt from The Winds of Winter, the upcoming sixth novel in Martin’s fantasy series, although publisher HarperCollins isn’t revealing the release date for the full book.

Don’t expect it to be released any time soon though, as Martin said back in January this year that he hadn’t finished it yet and confirmed it wouldn’t be released before the sixth season of Game of Thrones airs on HBO in the US.

