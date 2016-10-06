Six reasons to have the Probox2 Air Android TV box in your home

When it comes to home entertainment, especially the new wave of 4K-enabled products, it gets pretty expensive to kit out your home with equipment. And if you’re in a home with multiple screens, it’s even more so.

The Probox2 is the latest Android-based TV box to hit the market and has a great number of features to at least tempt you to consider stumping up the cash to get quality visuals in all your rooms.

Probox2 equipped the latest TV box with a skinned version of Android 6.0. That means, underneath the simple user interface designed for use on TVs is a platform which is supported by millions of apps and games. You can download any app or game you would on your Android phone, and have it play directly on your big screen at home.

Whether that means playing your favourite racing games, or just watching Netflix, you can do it all without having to get invested in a new platform or a new company’s services.

With that said, it also runs KODI 16.0, which is essentially a one-stop repository for multiple video sources like Apple Trailers, Vevo, Sky Sports and many more.

One of the great things about the Probox2 Air, is that it doesn’t take up a lot of space, so you put it virtually anywhere. It’s a similar size to the 3rd generation Apple TV, perhaps slightly slimmer, and has been designed in Sweden to offer a minimalist, attractive style.

It’ll fit well next to your secondary TVs in your kitchen or bedroom, or just slide next to the other media players you have in your lounge, without any trouble.

Probox2 Air supports a number of video and audio playback formats including full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second and Dolby/DTS 5.1 and 7.1 surround. But perhaps the most vital is 4K HDR support.

The Android TV box supports 4K playback up to 60 frames per second, and can play HDR content, to ensure that if you have the latest high-end television, you won’t be disappointed by the image quality.

What’s more, because it has microSD card support, you can load any media on to a little memory card, and have it show up on your TV.

As well as giving you the ability to stream content directly on the box, or playing media from a memory card, you can use Miracast technology to beam from your phone.

Using Miracast technology you can AirPlay content from your iPhone to your screen, or Cast from your Android device.

At just £62.00, the Probox2 Air is great value for money. It ships with a standard remote and HDMI cable in the box, or you can spend £20 more to get the version with the “Remote+” which is essentially a gamepad-style controller.

This Remote+ can be used as a standard remote for navigating the screen, or you can use it sideways where the gamepad controls and built-in gyroscopic sensors allow you to play games as you would on your console, or phone.

To maximize the best user experience, the Probox2 comes with the Remote+ controller. Remote+ is an unique tailor-made media remote controller with Fly mouse function, Gyroscope, Gaming pad, builtin microphone and directional pad for easy navigation in media applications like the Kodi / XBMC and is designed to make things even easier.

Stepping away from features and on to specs for a second, the Probox2 Air has plenty to offer. It supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi with support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels as well as Bluetooth 4.0.

Powering the entire system is a quad-core 2GHz processor paired with 2GB RAM, with 16GB built-in storage.

If that doesn’t seem like enough capacity, remember, it comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow preloaded so that you can take advantage of the software’s adoptable storage feature. That means you can insert a microSD card and format it to act as internal storage for all your apps and games.

It has two USB ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, ethernet port and an optical port alongside the external Wi-Fi antenna designed to offer improved signal and wireless performance.

If you're sold, you can grab the Probox2 Air from Amazon in the UK.